"King Agust D is iconic": Fans cheer as BTS' Suga's D-DAY instrumental plays as the main runway soundtrack at SOU DE ALGODÃO show at SPFW

BTS' Suga, aka Min Yoongi or Agust D, made a musical appearance at the N60 edition of São Paulo Fashion Week. On October 17, 2025 his 2023 track D-Day's instrumental version served as the main soundtrack for the Sou de Algodão runway show.

Ad

D-Day is the opening track of the debut studio album D-Day by the South Korean rapper. It releases on April 21, 2023.

Ad

Trending

The Trajetórias themed runway show on October 17, featured 36 all-black looks from 6 designers. The collective runway showcased traceable Brazilian cotton through the SouABR program by the Brazilian Cotton Producers Association. Organizers of the show highlighted ethical production and conscious fashion.

The integration of the D-DAY instrumental into the soundtrack served as an unexpected collaboration between K-pop and Latin American fashion and sustainability efforts. Various clips from the runway got viral after getting uploaded on social media.

Ad

BTS' Suga's fans quickly circulated the clips online celebrating the soundtrack choice, calling Agust D’s music 'iconic'. They praised the unexpected fusion. One fan commented,

"King Agust D is iconic He could release an instrumental album and it’d be the most amazing thing you’d ever hear in your life"

𝑴𝒆𝒍 ♡ 𝒀𝒐𝒐𝒏𝑱𝒊𝒏 🐹🐱 @MysticeFox King Agust D is iconic He could release an instrumental album and it’d be the most amazing thing you’d ever hear in your life

Ad

Fans of Suga, flooded social media with excitement after his track D-DAY was chosen as the soundtrack for the Sou de Algodão show. Many highlighted how perfectly the instrumental complemented the runway, praising both the song and Suga’s enduring influence on global pop culture.

Many reflected the widespread appreciation for how the music enhanced the show's energy. Others pointed out how Suga's presence was felt through his artistry alone, even without attending fashion events in person.

Ad

Honey⁷ 💛💙 @yoonjiminiminis The bgm rocks! They couldn't have chosen a more fitting song than this😎

Ad

isa @jjkismine_ YOONGI didn't attend fws but his songs did 😔my babyyy

Ad

N🧡Yoongi! 🥢🍊 @miss_yunki_she Yoongi didn't show up at any fashion shows this year, but his music did! Even in silence, he shines!! 😍 That's my proud artist....my Yoongi! His music fits any moment, any mood. 🧡 D-DAY GOOD DAY #SUGA #AgustD #슈가 #BTSSUGA

Ad

Fans expressed admiration not only for the song choice but also for how the collection and the event seemed to align perfectly with Suga's artistic identity. Others speculated on the reasoning behind the collaboration.

They suggested that the event's focus on sustainable Brazilian cotton may have influenced BTS' Suga's approval of his music being used. Several fans also reflected on the broader impact of BTS's music in different contexts, praising the local audience's taste.

Ad

k ⁷ ☁️🌊🪷 @yoongimygi why is everything about this perfect 😭 even the collection is so yoongi coded whoever had the vision for this THANK YOU

Ad

Daechwita 🐱🍊🥢#Vote2seokMAMA @SquadShooky I assumed because the event mainly to highlight the sustainability of Brazilian cotton industry is one of the main reason Suga agreed his music being used here?

Ad

𝒜𝓃𝑔𝑒𝓁 ⁷ • BTS IS COMING @Rillafilt_ You see, bts songs can be used in different types of events. But because they are neglected by the industry they ignore how great of musicians bts are.

Ad

yeontanspillow @yeontanspillow Brasil!!! We have particularly good taste in music

Ad

BTS' Suga’s D-Day concludes trilogy, breaks records worldwide with first-day sales over one million

The opening track of Agust D’s debut studio album, D-DAY, begins with distorted guitar riffs that quickly give way to a powerful trap beat. BTS' Suga then delivers his verses with intensity, rapping in English, “The future’s gonna be okay,” before exploring themes of personal struggle, self-reflection, and the desire to move beyond past burdens.

Ad

The track was produced by Invincible and 2Live, with writing credits to Suga, Invincible, and 2Live. The album D-DAY, released on April 21, 2023, features a total of 10 tracks, including the main single Haegeum and pre-release track People Pt.2 (feat. IU). The album marked the conclusion of the Agust D trilogy, following his earlier releases Agust D (2016) and D-2 (2020).

Agust D’s D-DAY achieved massive commercial success, selling 1,072,311 copies worldwide on its first day. The album surpassed BTS’s Jimin's Face, making him the second Korean solo artist in Hanteo history to exceed one million first-day sales.

Ad

In Japan, the album debuted at number 1 on the daily Oricon Albums Chart, with 8 tracks entering the top 20 of the Digital Singles Chart. In the US, D-DAY opened at number 2 on the Billboard 200 with 140,000 album-equivalent units.

It marked Agust D’s first top-10 album and one of the fastest-selling rap albums in the past decade. The album was also recognized as one of 2023’s best by multiple music outlets, including Billboard, Rolling Stone, Genius, and others.

Ad

In 2025, BTS' Suga is reported to be working on BTS's upcoming comeback album with his fellow members, scheduled for release in Spring 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adrija Chakraborty Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.



Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.



Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources.



Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication.

In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking. Know More