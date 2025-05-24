"He was sitting in front of me"- A fan shares the story of meeting BTS' Jungkook unexpectedly in an airplane

On May 24, 2025, an X user @JK_JM_59_60 shared through their account that they unexpectedly encountered BTS' Jungkook in an airplane. They mentioned that they went to Gimpo Airport early in the morning as they were heading for Tokyo. Subsequently, they arrived at the place earlier and saw a photo of the Golden Maknae outside the airport. They mentioned meeting him—as they looked up, they saw him sitting in front of them.

"I went to Gimpo Airport early in the morning because I was going to Tokyo. I entered the airport very early and sat inside, I saw a photo of Jungkook outside the airport. I realized that I might meet him by chance. Then I looked up and saw that he was sitting in front of me," the fan wrote.

The fan stated that they got the opportunity to talk to BTS' Jungkook

The X user @JK_JM_59_60 further elaborated that after they saw BTS' Jungkook at the airport, they went with the other two people to get an autograph. They were taken aback that the individuals present also recognized him. They decided to talk to him, leading to the Golden Maknae giving them his autograph.

Naturally, the fan boarded the same flight as Jungkook. They further disclosed that they were among the first passengers to leave the airplane.

"What’s even more coincidental is that I was the first one to get off the plane, and I didn’t notice that he was the second one. He walked shoulder to shoulder with me, and I couldn’t help but talk to him," they narrated.

X user @JK_JM_59_60 confessed to the artist that they liked his music. Subsequently, when the jet bridge was about to end, they bid adieu to him.

"I told him that I really liked his music, etc. Then, when the jet bridge was almost over, I suddenly said, 'nice to meet you.'eHe was stunned for a moment, and smiled and said, 'nice to meet you too.' After getting off the jet bridge, I didn’t want to disturb him anymore so I slowed down and let him leave first," they added.

They further added that it was a complete chance encounter. They stated that every K-pop fan must be familiar with his name and that it was incredible to meet him by chance, get his autograph, and chat with him.

BTS' Jungkook enlisted for mandatory military service on December 12, 2023. He is expected to be discharged from the service in June 2025.

