"He is the standard , he is the MAN" - Fans react as GOT7's Youngjae gives a shoutout on International Women's Day

March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day every year. GOT7's Youngjae took to his Bubble account this year to wish his female fans on the day. He shared a message for his fans and also urged his male followers to celebrate the day together. He wrote:

Ad

"Have a great day everyone!!! And today is International Women's Day. Thank you so much for being born, and my best wishes!!! I've said this before, but if there are any men, let's celebrate together~~~~"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans were touched by the singer's gesture. They took to X to express their surprise and thanked him in return. The GOT7 singer is one of the few male K-pop artists to acknowledge and wish their female fans on International Women's Day.

"He is the standard , he is the MAN," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In recent years, reports of actors and singers involved in crimes against women have resurfaced and caused outrage. Not only that, South Korean women have also reported discrimination by men at home and in their workplace. Amidst all this, Youngjae's appreciation for women is a sight of relief amongst the fans. He wished his fans last year as well. Here's what the fans had to say:

"Youngjae acknowledging Internacional women's day 2 years in a row. Feels like it is the bare minimum but in Korean society it's a big deal. I always knew I was following the right person," a fan wrote.

Ad

"He didnt forget to congratulate us this year too," a user replied.

"Just in case y'all miss it, south korea is soooo misogynistic, so youngjae greeting happy women's day twice in a row IS A BIG DEAL!" another fan wrote.

Amidst all the gender equality debate that is going on in society, fans find it welcoming that a man, especially a K-pop artist would voice his well-wishes on a public platform. Fans got emotional over the singer's gesture and expressed their appreciation:

Ad

"Youngjae … you are so sweet and nice guy. You said this two years in a row. It means a lot to me. Love you," a fan wrote.

"choi youngjae my favorite feminist," a user wrote.

"There's a reason why I have loved him since 2015," another fan replied.

GOT7 Youngjae's solo activities at a glance

After parting ways with JYP Entertainment, the GOT7 member joined Sublime Artist Agency in 2021. During his time with Sublime, he released two mini-albums and one studio album. Three years later, he signed with AndBut Company and released the single album T.P.O.

Ad

In January 2025, the singer made a comeback with his group GOT7 with the album Winter Heptagon. He also made his acting debut in 2021 with the Netflix comedy So Not Worth It. He is currently playing an antagonist role in Friendly Rivalry.

The GOT7 artist is slated to star as Song Sam-dong in the musical Dream High from April 5 to June 1 in Seoul.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback