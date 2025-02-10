"He struggled for years" — Fans react as Jaejoong gets emotional over Jay B and Young-jae revisiting GOT7’s fight to reclaim their artist rights

On February 9, 2025, GOT7's Jay B and Young-jae appeared on Chilsung Label's latest talk show, Milky Boys, hosted by Jaejoong. During the interview, Kim Jaejoong, formerly of TVXQ and JYJ, shared his reflections on his tumultuous journey as a K-pop idol.

Listening to GOT7 members Jay B and Youngjae discuss their own struggles to reclaim their artistic rights, Jaejoong was visibly moved, lightheartedly drawing parallels to his own past battles within the industry.

The discussion began as Jaejoong mentioned how Jay B personally met with GOT7 members to convince them to fight for their rights.

In response, Jay B admitted:

"I met up with each and every member and got their seals to reclaim our rights.

Trending

Jaejoong immediately made a lighthearted remark about his "painful memories," hinting at his attempts to get artist's rights from SM Entertainment in 2009. He said:

"I have a lot of painful memories. There were times. It almost happened a few times."

Meanwhile, fans across social media platforms expressed empathy and support for Jaejoong. Many highlighted the systemic issues within the K-pop industry, emphasizing the need for reforms to protect artists' rights. One fan commented:

"I think there's a lot for Kpop stans to gain understanding what Jaejoong had to do to navigate the industry after advocating for himself and better idol treatment. He struggled for years. It's not an easy choice or without consequences, sacrifice, criticism, and struggle"

Expand Tweet

Fans discussed how Jaejoong and JYJ's joint efforts helped improve the idol industry in South Korea where the idol contract was reduced to seven years. Fans also noted how Jaejoong's situation highlighted the challenges K-pop idols often face behind the scenes.

"For those who weren't here or don't know what happened (like me) op here provided some context. Thanks for the Jaejoong &the other members, idols' contract changed to 7 years only. It's sad they had to suffer this much to even get basic rights," a fan wrote.

"The worst thing about TVXQ's situation was not the split into two companies, but the fact that the two remaining members sided with the company and spread false rumors to smear JYJ, who had filed for contract termination," another fan added.

"Oh, Lord. That was a long dark and heartbreaking era as a fan, I can’t even fathom the depths of evil in LSM and his greedy, black heart. I pray he suffers just as much he pained our JYJ!" another fan wrote.

Others mentioned how much Jaejoong and JYJ suffered due to SM Entertainment after getting unfairly banned from South Korean broadcast for over 16 years.

"JYP has also shown they are more lenient in this matter. Wonder Girls would had been able to continue if they had wanted to take on full producing themselves too. But they didn't want that. SM has a record on the opposite side," a fan commented.

"I kept thinking about it and the fact that it seems like every Idol knows what pain and hardship SM made them go through. Everybody knows. Yet there are still people siding with that company," another fan remarked.

"To ppl who dont know why Jaejoong said it was "painful memory". In 2009, he and 2 members of TVXQ (JYJ) sued SM because of slavery contract they're having. At that time, SM was the biggest company so SM blocked JYJ from national broadcast in Kr for 16 years, Japan for 9 years," another fan explained.

Jaejoong's unofficial ban and its aftermath and GOT7's fight for artistic freedom

Kim Jaejoong debuted in 2003 as a member of TVXQ under SM Entertainment. The group quickly rose to prominence, becoming one of South Korea's most iconic boy bands. However, in 2009, Jaejoong, along with members Park Yoochun and Kim Junsu, filed a lawsuit against SM Entertainment, challenging the fairness of their 13-year contracts and the distribution of profits.

The Seoul Central District Court ruled in their favor, allowing them to pursue independent activities. This legal battle led to the formation of JYJ. Despite the legal victory, JYJ faced significant challenges.

They were unofficially blacklisted from appearing on South Korean television programs, allegedly due to SM Entertainment's influence over broadcasting networks.

This exclusion severely limited their domestic promotions, prompting JYJ to focus on international activities, particularly in Japan. In response to such unfair practices, the South Korean National Assembly passed the "JYJ Law" in 2015. This legislation aimed to prevent broadcasters from arbitrarily banning artists without valid reasons, ensuring fairer treatment within the industry.

GOT7, comprising members Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom, debuted under JYP Entertainment in January 2014. After seven years, the group's exclusive contracts expired on January 19, 2021, leading to their departure from the agency. Despite receiving favorable renewal offers, the members chose to part ways.

Following their exit, the members faced the challenge of retaining the rights to the GOT7 name and related intellectual property. On May 12, 2022, it was reported that all trademark rights were officially transferred to the seven members, making GOT7 the first K-pop group to collectively own their name after leaving a major agency.

In other news, GOT7 released their group comeback EP, WINTER HEPATGON, on January 20, 2025, over three years after the eponymous album release, Got7, in 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback