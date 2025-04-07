"His family story deserve so much love"— Fans emotional as TVXQ's Jaejoong's mom shares truth behind his adoption

On April 6, 2025, fans of TVXQ's Jaejoong took to social media to express admiration for the idol. The reactions come after a behind-the-scenes clip from Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant resurfaced online. The video was posted by KBS on YouTube

It captured moments from the artist's appearance with his mother on the show. His mother opened up about the day she first met him and decided to raise him as her own.

His mother recounted their first meeting when he was three years old. She recalled being moved the moment the young boy embraced her and called her “mom," even when she initially hesitated due to already having eight children.

She said that made her instantly decide to welcome him into the family despite the circumstances. The broadcast showed how the idol and his mother supported each other through their live appearance.

Fans were especially touched when his mother recalled a memory that brought tears to her eyes even decades later. She recalled how Jaejoong once said,

“Mom, don’t abandon me.”

Fans praised the love shared between the artist and his adoptive family.

"this clip is so heartwarming.. jaejoong and his family story deserve so much love," an X user wrote.

They stated how openly cherished he is by each member. Many wrote heartfelt messages online and appreciated the strength of their bond and the artist's growth.

"his family very sweet to him, im so happy that jaejoong being part of that sweet and kind family," a fan commented.

"glad to know jaejoong's family sincerely love him," an X user wrote.

"Jaejoong's sisters are active in social media, we see them in concerts but this is the first time they really talk about Jaejoong's life before he became what he is now. The love that they each have for JJ is so pure. He is so lucky to have this family," another person added.

"funstaurant but i'm ugly crying here. Thank god Jaejoong became a part of this loving family, he deserves it more than anyone else," a netizen remarked.

The story of his adoption and upbringing was described by fans as something beautiful and rare. They wrote how love transcended blood ties in his family.

"good people meet good people, deserve each other," an X user wrote (as translated by Google Translate).

"nothing is more powerful than the love of a family. with it, you can face any obstacle and walk confidently on this earth, even when it feels like the whole world is against you..," a fan mentioned.

"everyday i thank the lord and savior that jaejoong was adopted by a very beautiful family . they love him so much it always bring tears to my eyes," another user wrote.

All we know about Jaejoong’s adoption journey and his reflections on family

Kim Jaejoong was born in Gongju in 1986 and was adopted at age three. He was raised in a large household as the youngest and only son among eight sisters. In various appearances, including KBS's Morning Forum and MBC's Radio Star, the singer reflected on his discovery of his adoption.

He revealed it happened years after he debuted as a member of TVXQ. He spoke about receiving a phone call during a music video shoot, which revealed the truth.

These emotional scenes were part of a broader episode that also included footage from a large family celebration for the idol's parents' 60th wedding anniversary. All nine siblings, including the idol and his eight older sisters, gathered together.

His sisters spoke publicly for the first time about his adoption and their early memories with him. One sister described seeing him as a small, fragile child who struggled to eat and seemed to have endured much before coming to their home.

On Fun-Staurant, he expressed how deeply moved he was to finally hear his sisters speak about their memories of his early days in their home. His sister also recalled how she was anxious during his school blood test. She feared their results might reveal he was adopted.

However, he came home with a bright smile saying that his blood type was the same as the family.

He debuted with TVXQ in 2003 under SM Entertainment. He later formed JYJ with two other former members. In 2023, he founded his own agency, iNKODE. He serves as a strategist in his label.

