  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "His first dating scandal and its with a guy"- Fans left reeling over viral headline about NCT's Johnny & Lovely Runner Byeon Woo-seok's relationship 

"His first dating scandal and its with a guy"- Fans left reeling over viral headline about NCT's Johnny & Lovely Runner Byeon Woo-seok's relationship 

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 07, 2025 18:06 GMT
NCT
NCT's Johnny and Byeon Woo-seok (Image via Instagram/@johnnysuh)

On Sunday, October 5, the South Korean media outlet, Star News, released a report with the headline focusing on NCT's Johnny and Byeon Woo-seok, the male lead actor of the K-drama series, Lovely Runner. In the headline, it alluded that Johnny clarified the relationship that he shared with the South Korean actor, Byeon Woo-seok.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Star News' report unveiled their recent interview with the NCT members, and the focus of the news article was on the gathering of all the subunits at the Asia Artist Awards 2024. As the members shared their thoughts on their attendance at the award ceremony, Johnny was also asked about his interaction with Byeon Woo-seok that landed on the internet from that event.

Here's what he stated to Star News:

"We became close while working out. We support each other's activities."
Ad

When this news article landed on the internet, several fans and netizens found it quite hilarious, especially since the headline was phrased in the manner of dating speculations. While many were happy to learn more about the friendship between NCT's Johnny and Byeon Woo-seok, they also couldn't help but laugh at the hilariously phrased headline.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"His first dating scandal and its with a guy" said a fan
Ad
Ad

More fans and netizens continued to react to the recent report released by Star News about the two celebrities' friendship.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

NCT 127 members talk about AAA 2024, 9th debut anniversary plans, and more in a recent interview with Star News

The NCT 127 members' interview with Star News kicked off with addressing the long-awaited reunion of all the NCT subunits at the AAA 2024. Haechan stated that he was happy and also felt reassured to see all the members gathered together. He also added that watching each other's performances also gave him more strength to roll out his stages well.

Ad

Doyoung added to this with the following words:

"No matter where we are, whenever we all gather together, we feel reassured and happy. It's also fun to be together, and I think it gives me confidence no matter where I am. Personally, I remember N CT WISH's stage. They are juniors that I really like, and it was a stage that made me look forward to N CT WISH's future."
Ad

The member Yuta was also asked about the approaching 9th debut anniversary for the K-pop boy group, NCT 127. He shared that it's quite hard to believe that they've spent nine years in the industry, and also stated that the members often talk about how far they've come, and added that the members feel most grateful towards one another.

Johnny also agreed with Yuta's comment about his thoughts on NCT 127's 9th debut anniversary. Moreover, Mark also talked about the future plans and aspirations of the group. Here's what he expressed:

Ad
"We want to be a team that is recognized and loved by many people for a long time through our music and performances. Continuing to release good music and conveying our own colors is by no means easy, but that's always been our goal. Please always look forward to N CT 127's performances in the future."
Ad

The member, Johnny, added to Mark's comment by stating that his one goal as an artist is to put forth a great performance for his fans and also stand as an inspirational senior for the new and upcoming junior artists.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications