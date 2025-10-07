"His first dating scandal and its with a guy"- Fans left reeling over viral headline about NCT's Johnny & Lovely Runner Byeon Woo-seok's relationship 

On Sunday, October 5, the South Korean media outlet, Star News, released a report with the headline focusing on NCT's Johnny and Byeon Woo-seok, the male lead actor of the K-drama series, Lovely Runner. In the headline, it alluded that Johnny clarified the relationship that he shared with the South Korean actor, Byeon Woo-seok.Star News' report unveiled their recent interview with the NCT members, and the focus of the news article was on the gathering of all the subunits at the Asia Artist Awards 2024. As the members shared their thoughts on their attendance at the award ceremony, Johnny was also asked about his interaction with Byeon Woo-seok that landed on the internet from that event.Here's what he stated to Star News:&quot;We became close while working out. We support each other's activities.&quot;When this news article landed on the internet, several fans and netizens found it quite hilarious, especially since the headline was phrased in the manner of dating speculations. While many were happy to learn more about the friendship between NCT's Johnny and Byeon Woo-seok, they also couldn't help but laugh at the hilariously phrased headline. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;His first dating scandal and its with a guy&quot; said a fansoph @lilacwine701LINKHis first dating scandal and its with a guyMore fans and netizens continued to react to the recent report released by Star News about the two celebrities' friendship.Rinu 🚀🚀 💜 @kookobimaLINKwhy it sounds like they got dating scandal🤣Nini🪽 @sionyutLINKJOHNNY 1ST DATING RUMOUR IN HIS 10 YEAR CAREER AND ITS WITH A MAN🎐 @leechaeminsLINKwhyd they make this sound like a dating rumor 😭😭😭🕳️ @gsignorjungwooLINKfrom jungwoo to byun wooseok, johnny’s dating rumors always circle back to men… statistically, that’s not a coincidence 😭Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.el @billkritsLINKnct never beating the allegationsjaehyun feet enjoyer @nabizennieLINKwdym clarifies 😭😸🙈 @xiaxingchengLINKAs an ex journalist and editor, I respect the clickbait mastery🥀🌙 @seokgyusmessLINKdown a bottle everytime johnny gets into dating rumors with men challengeNCT 127 members talk about AAA 2024, 9th debut anniversary plans, and more in a recent interview with Star NewsThe NCT 127 members' interview with Star News kicked off with addressing the long-awaited reunion of all the NCT subunits at the AAA 2024. Haechan stated that he was happy and also felt reassured to see all the members gathered together. He also added that watching each other's performances also gave him more strength to roll out his stages well.Doyoung added to this with the following words:&quot;No matter where we are, whenever we all gather together, we feel reassured and happy. It's also fun to be together, and I think it gives me confidence no matter where I am. Personally, I remember N CT WISH's stage. They are juniors that I really like, and it was a stage that made me look forward to N CT WISH's future.&quot;The member Yuta was also asked about the approaching 9th debut anniversary for the K-pop boy group, NCT 127. He shared that it's quite hard to believe that they've spent nine years in the industry, and also stated that the members often talk about how far they've come, and added that the members feel most grateful towards one another.Johnny also agreed with Yuta's comment about his thoughts on NCT 127's 9th debut anniversary. Moreover, Mark also talked about the future plans and aspirations of the group. Here's what he expressed:&quot;We want to be a team that is recognized and loved by many people for a long time through our music and performances. Continuing to release good music and conveying our own colors is by no means easy, but that's always been our goal. Please always look forward to N CT 127's performances in the future.&quot;The member, Johnny, added to Mark's comment by stating that his one goal as an artist is to put forth a great performance for his fans and also stand as an inspirational senior for the new and upcoming junior artists.