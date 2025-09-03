"We are so proud"- Fans excited as NCT DREAM's Jeno and Jaemin are reported to star in upcoming sports K-drama Wind Up

On September 3, 2025, Korean media outlet SPOTV News reported that Jaemin and Jeno from NCT DREAM will star in a new sports fantasy drama titled Wind Up. The news immediately created buzz online and excited fans who have been looking forward to their acting break.Wind Up is said to be a baseball-themed coming-of-age story. It is about a potential high school prodigy and a mysterious transfer student. The series will be directed by Kim Sung-ho, who is known for Move to Heaven and True Match.For Jaemin, this marks his long-awaited return to acting after nearly six years since his debut in JTBC4’s one-act drama How to Hate You (2019). Jeno, on the other hand, will be stepping into his very first acting project, expanding his career beyond music and variety.Both idols had previously made cameo appearances in the web drama A-Teen back in 2018. However, this will be their first time co-starring as main leads in a series.Fans expressed their excitement on social media, with one X user @jaeminners commenting:&quot;From starring as a cameo in ‘a-teen’ drama (2018) to now be casted in a sport growth drama ‘wind-up’ together!!! na jaemin and lee jeno we are so proud of you.&quot;𓇼 @jaeminnersLINKfrom starring as a cameo in ‘a-teen’ drama (2018) to now be casted in a sport growth drama ‘wind-up’ together!!! na jaemin and lee jeno we are so proud of you 🥹🫶🏻Many highlighted how meaningful it is to see both idols take on acting projects together. Moreover, hashtags celebrating the news started trending worldwide.𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘪 @tigerhoshikwon_LINKthey were in a-teen as a cameo wow so excited for their new drama 🫶🏻❤️‍🔥DG @dylanggcraveLINK@AboutMusicYT and i speak for us all when i say that WE WILL BE WATCHINGanabel centil @echiroticLINKcongratulations nomin!!!!!RiRi📟 @JaeminhabibiLINKTHEY CASTED BOTH OF THEM SO THEY CAN MAXIMIZE THEIR JOINT SLAYMeanwhile, others shared how proud they're to witness this new chapter in the NCT artists' careers.ミ★ 𝘤𝘩𝘢 ★彡 @MICHAELKKAISERLINK@cinemind we're all so excited! proud of you two jeno jaemin 🥰😍🫶🏼dy @dwayanesLINKbig windup synopsis 🥹 they always got each other's back in any universe, i'm so proud of you actor jeno and actor jaemin 💖양 | #COLOR🎨🌈 @neonyangz_LINKI am literally baffled with how they casted them BOTH. casting director or whoever in charge manifested that vision.More about Wind Up, Jeno and Jaemin’s acting journey, and NCT DREAM’s recent activities Jeno, Jaemin and Jisung of NCT Dream at Lotte Cinema on July 14, 2025. (Image via Getty)Wind Up has already completed its casting and is scheduled to begin filming soon, with plans to release as a short-form series. Early reports suggested that SM Entertainment confirmed the two idols received offers and are positively reviewing them.Director Kim Sung-ho’s involvement has also raised expectations, given his track record of delivering heartfelt and visually compelling dramas.JENO RECORDS @ljnrecordsLINKKim Sung-Ho, the director of the drama has followed #JENO on Instagram 🩵 He has worked on Drama Series such as Move To Heaven and Bad Prosecutor! #NCTJENO #NCT제노Jaemin’s acting role in How to Hate You has offered a glimpse of his potential on screen. Meanwhile, Jeno, despite having no prior lead roles, is remembered for his child modeling career.Beyond acting, the two remain active as members of NCT DREAM. The group recently dropped their fifth studio album Go Back To The Future in July 2025, featuring the double lead singles BTTF and Chiller. In addition, NCT performed their debut English track Rains in Heaven earlier this summer.With filming for Wind Up expected to start shortly and international fans hoping for a streaming release, anticipation continues to build. For NCTzens, the project marks another milestone for Jaemin and Jeno.