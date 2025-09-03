  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "We are so proud"- Fans excited as NCT DREAM's Jeno and Jaemin are reported to star in upcoming sports K-drama Wind Up

"We are so proud"- Fans excited as NCT DREAM's Jeno and Jaemin are reported to star in upcoming sports K-drama Wind Up

By Mantasha Azeem
Modified Sep 03, 2025 09:40 GMT
NCT DREAM
NCT DREAM's Jeno and Jaemin to star in K-drama Wind Up (Images via Instagram/@na.jaemin0813 & @leejen_o_423)

On September 3, 2025, Korean media outlet SPOTV News reported that Jaemin and Jeno from NCT DREAM will star in a new sports fantasy drama titled Wind Up. The news immediately created buzz online and excited fans who have been looking forward to their acting break.

Ad

Wind Up is said to be a baseball-themed coming-of-age story. It is about a potential high school prodigy and a mysterious transfer student. The series will be directed by Kim Sung-ho, who is known for Move to Heaven and True Match.

For Jaemin, this marks his long-awaited return to acting after nearly six years since his debut in JTBC4’s one-act drama How to Hate You (2019). Jeno, on the other hand, will be stepping into his very first acting project, expanding his career beyond music and variety.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Both idols had previously made cameo appearances in the web drama A-Teen back in 2018. However, this will be their first time co-starring as main leads in a series.

Fans expressed their excitement on social media, with one X user @jaeminners commenting:

"From starring as a cameo in ‘a-teen’ drama (2018) to now be casted in a sport growth drama ‘wind-up’ together!!! na jaemin and lee jeno we are so proud of you."
Ad
Ad

Many highlighted how meaningful it is to see both idols take on acting projects together. Moreover, hashtags celebrating the news started trending worldwide.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, others shared how proud they're to witness this new chapter in the NCT artists' careers.

Ad
Ad
Ad

More about Wind Up, Jeno and Jaemin’s acting journey, and NCT DREAM’s recent activities

Jeno, Jaemin and Jisung of NCT Dream at Lotte Cinema on July 14, 2025. (Image via Getty)
Jeno, Jaemin and Jisung of NCT Dream at Lotte Cinema on July 14, 2025. (Image via Getty)

Wind Up has already completed its casting and is scheduled to begin filming soon, with plans to release as a short-form series. Early reports suggested that SM Entertainment confirmed the two idols received offers and are positively reviewing them.

Ad

Director Kim Sung-ho’s involvement has also raised expectations, given his track record of delivering heartfelt and visually compelling dramas.

Ad

Jaemin’s acting role in How to Hate You has offered a glimpse of his potential on screen. Meanwhile, Jeno, despite having no prior lead roles, is remembered for his child modeling career.

Beyond acting, the two remain active as members of NCT DREAM. The group recently dropped their fifth studio album Go Back To The Future in July 2025, featuring the double lead singles BTTF and Chiller. In addition, NCT performed their debut English track Rains in Heaven earlier this summer.

Ad

With filming for Wind Up expected to start shortly and international fans hoping for a streaming release, anticipation continues to build. For NCTzens, the project marks another milestone for Jaemin and Jeno.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Mantasha Azeem
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications