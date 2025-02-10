"Y'all just sound stupid and bitter" — Fans defend BLACKPINK's Jisoo amid growing criticism over her acting in Newtopia

On February 9, 2025, fans of BLACKPINK's Jisoo took to social media to defend her as she faced growing criticism over her acting in the newly released drama Newtopia. The Coupang Play series unveiled its first two episodes on February 7, which introduced viewers to the idol's character, Young-joo.

Shortly after Newtopia's debut, many began scrutinizing her acting, particularly her vocal delivery and expressions. Some viewers argued that her pronunciation and tone made it difficult to fully engage with the storyline.

Criticisms toward the BLACKPINK idol for her acting in Newtopia (Images via Pannchoa)

This criticism reignited past discussions from her debut drama Snowdrop, where she was similarly called out for unclear enunciation and a lack of emotional depth in certain scenes.

Trending

Despite the backlash, fans were quick to defend her against the criticism, arguing that she was being unfairly targeted. Many pointed out that Newtopia is a comedy-infused zombie thriller, making her expressive acting style suitable for the genre.

An X user, @folklorerain, wrote:

"This is a COMEDY. the acting of EVERY actor in the cast is like that, not just Jisoo's, because that's what the style of the drama requires. y'all just sound stupid and bitter."

Expand Tweet

Fans highlighted that biases against idol actors largely fueled the negativity.

"Jisoo getting hate for how she speaks in newtopia.. are u kidding me?kpop stans acting like critics everytime when jisoo acts," an X user wrote.

"Big applause for Jisoo because this scene was incredible!!! Her acting is amazing, she is the best! I can't wait for the new episodes to come out," another person added.

"Tried to drag her acting so bad but failed miserably bcs mama was too good in newtopia," a fan remarked.

"watched the released 2 eps, expected it to be horror but it ended up as comedy omg, jisoo's acting is top notch she just never misses," an X user commented.

Fans praised her visible improvement and commended her for taking on a challenging role. While others also celebrated the record-breaking success of Newtopia, which became the most-watched Coupang Play premiere

"Jisoo might be the only actress who's getting shaded for doing her acting job well, I can't with these people," a fan commented.

"'KoReAnS dOn’T LiKe JiSoO’s aCtInG' Meanwhile Newtopia breaking the record for highest viewership on its first day among all Coupang Play series and also being the #1 series on Prime Video in South Korea right now," another viewer added.

"haters gonna hate, I'm just happy that her acting is improving," an X user wrote.

All we know about BLACKPINK's Jisoo's new drama Newtopia and her latest solo activities

Expand Tweet

Newtopia follows the story of a couple, Young-joo and Jae-yoon. Their relationship is tested when Jae-yoon, a soldier, breaks up with Young-joo over the phone while completing his military service.

However, when a sudden zombie outbreak engulfs Seoul, the two embark on a perilous journey to reunite. As Jae-yoon struggles to survive within the military, Young-joo is forced to navigate a chaotic city while growing stronger along the way.

Beyond acting, the Flower singer is also gearing up for her long-awaited solo return. She is set to release her first mini-album, AMORTAGE, on February 14, 2025. This marks her first solo project in nearly two years following the success of her debut single album, Me.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, she will embark on her Lights, Love, Action! Asia tour in March, visiting cities like Macau, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

All BLACKPINK members have parted ways with YG Entertainment for their individual careers but remain signed under the label for group activities. The idol has since launched her own agency, BLISSOO.

Meanwhile, Newtopia continues to air new episodes every Friday on Amazon Prime and Coupang TV, with fans eagerly anticipating how the storyline unfolds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback