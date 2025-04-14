Hong Hwa-yeon expresses satisfaction with Buried Hearts ending, says Eunnam's growth made the conclusion meaningful

Actress Hong Hwa-yeon shared her thoughts on the conclusion of Buried Hearts. She described the ending as deeply fulfilling both personally and narratively. According to an interview with Sports World, the actress said she was satisfied with how her character, Yeo Eun-nam, matured over the course of the story.

Rather than a simple reunion or breakup, the finale showed Eun-nam letting go of Seo Dong-joo (played by Park Hyung-sik). Hong Hwa-yeon interpreted it as a new form of love, one grounded in emotional growth and understanding.

As translated by an X account, @hyungsikness, this layered resolution made the finale a “perfect 100 out of 100.”

"It’s a perfect 100 out of 100. I’m curious to see how viewers will react to the new ending where Eunnam and Dongjoo don’t just reunite or break up. I think for Eunnam, letting go of Dongjoo is also a new way of loving him. I was satisfied with the way Eunnam matured," she said.

Hong also reflected on the intense audition process that led to her landing the role. She revealed that she was selected from over a hundred candidates. According to Chosun Biz, she said,

"I actually learned about the competition rate of 100:1 for the first time through an article. I didn't know during the initial filming, but after the article came out, I was surprised, thinking, 'Oh, so that was the case.'"

She continued,

"I took the audition four times in total. Normally, it ends with a simple interview after the acting, but during some auditions, there can be in-depth conversations. "Buried Hearts" was precisely such a work."

She said that the key reason why the role resonated with audiences was Eun-nam’s complex personality. It was shaped by childhood pain, inner strength, and conflicted relationships

Hong Hwa-yeon reflects on her role as the finale pushes Buried Hearts to the top of the 2025 charts

Buried Hearts wrapped on April 12 with its highest viewership ratings. As per KbiZoom, the ratings were 15.4% nationwide. The finale also saw a real-time peak of 17.9%, making it the most-watched mini-drama of 2025 to date.

According to Sports World, Hong Hwa-yeon spoke about how honored she felt to be part of such a well-received series. She expressed gratitude for the chance to grow alongside experienced actors like Park Hyung-sik.

Hong Hwa-yeon also noted how Eun-nam’s final moments of being alone and quietly reflecting suggested that her love for Dong-joo had evolved into something deeper. That sense of maturity, she explained, was key to understanding the emotional tone of the finale.

Fans have been speculating about the possibility of a second season as multiple storylines were left unresolved.

Hong Hwa-yeon previously appeared in Mental Coach Jegal Gil and Look! Deborah. She is now preparing for her next projects, including Tving’s Running Mate and Netflix’s The Price of Confession.

