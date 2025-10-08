  • home icon
"How do you know that this is Kai? - Fans outraged after viral video alleges the TXT idol was spotted with a woman, raising privacy concerns

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 08, 2025 05:59 GMT
TXT
TXT's HUENINGKAI (Image via Instagram/@txt_bighit)

A clip allegedly featuring TXT’s HUENINGKAI with a girl outside a Seoul lounge, known for its secluded drinking spaces, has quickly circulated on X. The short footage was captured late at night, showing them exchange a brief hug before heading toward the street.

The two later stepped into a car together. The idol allegedly had his arm around the woman while leaving the venue. Over this, the fan reactions are mixed. Many questioned how anyone could be certain the person in the video is the TXT member.

"And how do you know that this is kai...??....just stop this sh*t.....stop posting personal stuff of others..we are just fan...so behave like a fan.... disgusting....just delete this," an X user commented.
Fans came to his defense, saying that even if the identity isn’t confirmed, all they see is a true "gentleman."

Several others added that he deserves space to live his life without intrusion. Some, however, slammed the individual who filmed the video.

The woman’s identity remains unconfirmed, but netizens suggest it could also be his sister, Lea.

More about TXT's HUENINGKAI's recent activities

TXT's HUENINGKAI (Image via Instagram/@txt_bighit)

HUENINGKAI is a South Korean-American artist, who was born in 2001. He made his BIGHIT MUSIC debut in 2019 as a member of TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Music has been part of his life since childhood. The K-pop idol’s father was a singer, and his sisters, Lea and Bahiyyih, are in entertainment as well.

Before moving to Hanlim Multi Art School in 2019, where he joined fellow TXT members Beomgyu and Taehyun, HUENINGKAI attended Lila Art High School. This year, the singer has stepped into solo work. On August 2, he released Dance With You. The R&B track uses dance to show connection and closeness with someone special.

HUENINGKAI also took part in the 2025 Weverse Con Festival. Though the quintet performed together on Day 2, he also took the stage with Taehyun and Beomgyu for a separate performance of Quarter Life. Last month, he made an appearance at the opening event of the 2026 S/S Seoul Fashion Week.

HUENINGKAI is currently in the midst of ACT : TOMORROW, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s fourth world tour. The tour began on August 22 in Seoul and is set to conclude on December 28 at the Mizuho PayPay Dome in Fukuoka, Japan. Their next confirmed stop is on November 15 at the Belluna Dome in Saitama.

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Edited by Shreya Jha
