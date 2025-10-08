"How do you know that this is Kai? - Fans outraged after viral video alleges the TXT idol was spotted with a woman, raising privacy concerns

A clip allegedly featuring TXT’s HUENINGKAI with a girl outside a Seoul lounge, known for its secluded drinking spaces, has quickly circulated on X. The short footage was captured late at night, showing them exchange a brief hug before heading toward the street.The two later stepped into a car together. The idol allegedly had his arm around the woman while leaving the venue. Over this, the fan reactions are mixed. Many questioned how anyone could be certain the person in the video is the TXT member.&quot;And how do you know that this is kai...??....just stop this sh*t.....stop posting personal stuff of others..we are just fan...so behave like a fan.... disgusting....just delete this,&quot; an X user commented. Fans came to his defense, saying that even if the identity isn’t confirmed, all they see is a true &quot;gentleman.&quot;zee ♔ @hjatinyLINKidc if its really him or not but like hes such a gentleman omgSeveral others added that he deserves space to live his life without intrusion. Some, however, slammed the individual who filmed the video.mk⋆˙⟡♡ @ayoyunhoLINKidgaf who this is why are you filming people without their consent and with harmful intent, uploading it to the internet? get sum b*tches bc ur clearly jealous u got no gameSereneSoul⁷ @SereneSoul07LINKThe only thing we should worry about this is how is he getting stalked not the Grown Man seen with the Grown Women..The woman’s identity remains unconfirmed, but netizens suggest it could also be his sister, Lea.Morgane 🍀¹¹ @Morgane_lqtLINKOmg stop.First it looks like it's his sister. And even of this is not her we just don't care. He is an adult. And the girl doesn't seem well. You gonna have to stop following and filming the idols without their knowledge. Do you know what private life is ?☁︎ @huekakLINKThat’s his sister you f*cking dork😭워너블 ♡ 메이 ♡ 모아 @moanabble_3487LINKit is definitely lea. if you're a moa and leamon who always watch them you can easily tell it's her. and kai is always caring towards his sisterslmao that kid always play games in his room. and if its not his sister who cares? he is 23 now. he is also gentleman 💯More about TXT's HUENINGKAI's recent activitiesTXT's HUENINGKAI (Image via Instagram/@txt_bighit)HUENINGKAI is a South Korean-American artist, who was born in 2001. He made his BIGHIT MUSIC debut in 2019 as a member of TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Music has been part of his life since childhood. The K-pop idol’s father was a singer, and his sisters, Lea and Bahiyyih, are in entertainment as well.Before moving to Hanlim Multi Art School in 2019, where he joined fellow TXT members Beomgyu and Taehyun, HUENINGKAI attended Lila Art High School. This year, the singer has stepped into solo work. On August 2, he released Dance With You. The R&amp;B track uses dance to show connection and closeness with someone special. HUENINGKAI also took part in the 2025 Weverse Con Festival. Though the quintet performed together on Day 2, he also took the stage with Taehyun and Beomgyu for a separate performance of Quarter Life. Last month, he made an appearance at the opening event of the 2026 S/S Seoul Fashion Week.HUENINGKAI is currently in the midst of ACT : TOMORROW, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s fourth world tour. The tour began on August 22 in Seoul and is set to conclude on December 28 at the Mizuho PayPay Dome in Fukuoka, Japan. Their next confirmed stop is on November 15 at the Belluna Dome in Saitama.