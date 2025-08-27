How long does Arisu have to save Usagi? Alice in Borderland Season 3 drops trailer teasing deadlier games, Joker reveal, & more

On August 27, 2025, the new trailer of Alice in Borderland season 3 has been released via Netflix's social platforms, giving a first look at Arisu and Usagi back inside the dangerous realm. It shows Arisu with only two minutes to rescue her partner after she disappears strangely.

The clip begins with Arisu being called once again into Borderland after Usagi is taken. Scenes then cut to contests designed to push players past survival limits. Unlike before, Arisu and Usagi are placed in different groups, forced to fight apart in more severe rounds.

This season moves into the Joker stage, the final chapter from Haro Aso’s manga. The trailer teases deadly setups, including a volcanic blast with fire raining from the sky. Directed and co-created by Shinsuke Sato, the series continues its dark imagery, with every shot signaling harsher challenges and heavier risks.

The focus this time stays on whether Arisu can reach Usagi before the Borderland claims both. The footage holds back the answer but points toward the toughest chapter of the story yet.

How season 2 of Alice in Borderland connects to what's coming in season 3?

Alice in Borderland (Image via X/@NetflixID)

Season two of Alice in Borderland signed off with a single shot - a Joker card shown in what looked like the real world. That moment raised the biggest question. When the second run dropped on Netflix, no update on season three was out.

Since the ending copied the manga’s finish, many thought the series was complete. However, the Joker card hinted otherwise and kept the door open. The plot stays clear. Arisu is forced into survival matches linked to playing cards. Normal cards shaped earlier rounds, while Face Cards carried the hardest levels. Season two focused on those Face Card trials.

The last twist came when players were revealed not as trapped strangers, but patients lying in a critical state in one hospital. They seemed to wake up outside Borderland. Then came the Joker card. In the manga, that card never turned up as a challenge. After Arisu beat the Queen of Hearts, the final match, the characters had a choice to remain in Borderland or exit.

Arisu, Usagi, and most others decided to leave. At that point, Arisu met the Joker, a dark figure written as a guide, similar to Charon from Greek myths. His task was to lead those who chose life back to reality.

The Japanese show’s ending worked the same. Borderland stood as a space between death and survival. Each contest mirrored the fight to keep living. The Joker signaled that choice - return to life or stay behind. That last reveal acted as a direct setup, pointing to what a third season could explore.

Season 3's cast list expands with Hayato Isomura, Ayaka Miyoshi, Tina Tamashiro, Kento Kaku, Hyunri, Katsuya Maiguma, Koji Ohkura, Risa Sudou, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi, Kotaro Daigo, Sakura Kiryu, Yugo Mikawa, Joey Iwanaga, and Akana Ikeda.

Meanwhile, Netflix fixed September 25, 2025, as the launch date for Alice in Borderland season three.

