"HYBE has not been able to refute the illegality of the termination notice"- Min Hee-jin breaks silence as shareholder lawsuit heads to court

After months of silence, former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin has finally responded to the ongoing legal battle with HYBE. The legal battle is over her dismissal and shareholder agreement. On April 17, 2025, Newsen reported that her legal representatives from Sejong Law Firm issued a public statement.

The statement follows the court hearing at the Seoul Central District Court. They claimed that the music giant failed to give valid grounds for terminating her shareholder contract. They also accused the label of not responding to the key legal concerns raised by Min's side.

The law firm emphasized that the responsibility to prove the termination’s validity lies with HYBE and not with the former CEO. They said:

"Min Hee- jin’s legal representative has already submitted two written rebuttals regarding the unfairness of the termination reasons claimed by HYBE. Rather, HYBE is the one that has not been able to refute the illegality of the termination notice pointed out by Min Hee- jin’s side."

Her legal team pointed out that although HYBE submitted three additional documents days before the court date, they still hadn’t addressed the accusations of illegal termination.

Furthermore, they challenged HYBE’s position that more evidence would only be shared after Min’s rebuttals. They called it a violation of the standard burden of proof in civil law.

"HYBE made a statement to the effect that Min Hee-jin's side must refute HYBE's claims before they can submit specific evidence, which goes against the principle of distributed burden of proof in civil lawsuits."

This marked Min Hee-jin’s first formal statement in 2025. It came amid public speculation about her absence from NewJeans-related activities. The timing of her reappearance has reignited attention to the lawsuit and its impact on the group she helped form.

Background on Min Hee-jin’s lawsuit and her ongoing dispute with HYBE

The legal feud between Min Hee-jin and HYBE dates back to April 2024. HYBE launched an audit of ADOR and called for Min’s resignation. She countered by accusing HYBE of plagiarism, creative infringement, and violating their shareholder agreement.

The conflict quickly escalated with public statements, lawsuits, and defamation claims filed by HYBE subsidiaries such as BELIFT LAB and Source Music.

Min was later removed from her position as CEO in August. Although the court initially ruled to block HYBE’s attempt to strip her of the role, she officially resigned weeks later. According to the report by Newsis in August 2024, Min's side claimed:

"They unilaterally decided to dismiss CEO Min Hee-jin regardless of her wishes. This is a serious violation of the shareholder agreement."

Throughout this dispute, NewJeans members have vocally supported Min. The quintet demanded her reinstatement and criticized their working environment under HYBE.

With multiple lawsuits now in play, the courtroom scene continues to expose deep rifts within one of K-pop’s most powerful agencies. This also includes HYBE’s latest attempt to validate the termination of her shareholder rights.

