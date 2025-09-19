HYBE and Belift secure U.S. court approval to unmask 3000 anonymous X users behind false claims amidst ongoing NewJeans and Bang Si-hyuk controversies

On Friday, September 19, the South Korean news outlet revealed that HYBE and its subsidiary, BELIFT LAB, received approval from the U.S. court to uncover the details of an anonymous X user who had allegedly spread over 3,000 pieces of false information and created defamatory posts since March 2025.These posts raised accusations against HYBE and BELIFT LAB about covering up workplace harassment, deleting pieces of evidence, and more. More importantly, the posts also often referenced the former CEO of ADOR, Min Hee-jin. Given that Min Hee-jin and the company are currently under a legal dispute due to the disagreement over the CEO's put option, which is worth around 26 billion won.For the ongoing lawsuit, the company required the details of the anonymous X user to use it as a subpoena in court. Since X is a US-based company, Korean courts couldn't be involved in revealing the X user's identity. Hence, HYBE and BELIF LAB used the legal tool, 28 USC §1782, a process that allows foreign lawsuits to gain evidence from US companies, to obtain the information.Following this, X must provide at least the minimum identifying details of the anonymous user within 30 days. X also needs to notify the affected users within 10 days. However, the users and X can challenge the request within 21 days from now. On the other hand, sensitive details of the user are not necessary to be included in the request.All you need to know about the ongoing legal dispute between HYBE and Min Hee-jinMin Hee-jin and HYBE Labels are currently on trial for the disagreement between the ADOR CEO's put option and the termination of the shareholders' agreement between the two parties. According to the recent trial that took place on September 11, which was also attended by Min Hee-jin, she explained that she notified the company about her right to exercise the put option back in November 2024.The put option refers to a scenario where Min Hee-jon would recievd around75% of ADOR's stake, which is around thirteen times the average profit earned by ADOR between the years 2022 and 2023. This amount comes to around 26 billion KRW. However, HYBE Labels declined this right since Min Hee-jin terminated her contract with the company four months before the request, in July 2024.K Verse Life @KVerselifeLINKHYBE’s CLO Jeong Jin-soo testified he received a tip that Min Hee-jin secretly met Japanese investors late last year and early this year to seek investment. He said the investor even came to Korea in January and used a venture capital firm’s conference room.Min Hee-jin pushed back and expressed that since the lawsuit regarding the contract and shareholding agreements is still ongoing, the right can still be considered valid. However, the final verdict on this disagreement has not been revealed by the court. In other news, during the recent trial involving Min Hee-jin and HYBE Labels on the same topic, the ADOR CEO was also accused of connecting with Japanese investors without the knowledge of the company. The CLO of HYBE, Jeong Jin-soo, explained that she met with the investors in Korea through a meeting in a conference room at a famous investment firm.Though meetings between CEOs and investors are usually allowed, the CLO pointed out that Min Hee-jin and the former Vice President of ADOR deliberately hid this information from their parent company, thereby leading to speculations about the two's harmful and negative intentions.Therefore, several people have been awaiting the final verdict on the ongoing legal dispute between the two parties.