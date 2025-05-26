HYBE CEO hints at BTS' next chapter ahead of military discharge: Comeback, performances, & global vision in discussion

BTS might just be making a comeback next month, as reported by Yonhap News on May 26. This reported comeback will mark the beginning of the group's 'second act.'

The top authorities at HYBE have been discussing the possibility of BTS's return as a group following the members' discharge in June 2025. In March 2025, HYBE's CEO had hinted that the label is preparing contents for the group's reunion. He said:

"BTS members need time to prepare and work for their activities after returning from their military service. The company is also discussing and preparing with top-tier composers, but the members need to think carefully and prepare."

The topic of BTS's comeback is a hot one not only in South Korea but also across the globe. Academicians and industry experts have pitched their two cents about the comeback following the group's long hiatus.

Choi Kwang-ho, Secretary General of the Korea Music Content Association, said, "BTS is a group with unparalleled performance and has also done well as a solo artist, so we are looking forward to their resumption of activities." He added:

"The K-pop market struggled from the second half of last year to the first half of this year due to various circumstances including the global economic recession. If BTS resumes activities, it will serve as a driving force for the expansion of the K-pop industry."

What have the BTS members been up to so far this year?

Only two out of seven members are currently active. Jin was discharged in June 2024, while j-hope was discharged in October 2024. Following their discharges, both members resumed their solo activities.

Jin resumed his variety show Run Jin, appeared on Kian's Bizzare B&B on Netflix, released his second mini-album Echo, and will embark on his first-ever solo world concert tour Run Seokjin beginning next month, in June.

As for j-hope, he went back to his roots of arts, fashion, and music. He was one of the four K-pop acts at Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes in Paris, France. He was also a part of Louis Vuitton's Men Fall Winter showcase.

Starting February, he also began releasing new music. So far, he has released three songs, namely, LV Bag with Don Toliver and Speedy, Sweet Dreams ft Miguel and Mona Lisa. He is also currently on his solo world tour, Hope On The Stage. It will conclude on June 1 in Japan.

As for members RM, Jimin, and V, they have been making their presence felt despite their hiatus. From releasing new music to releasing documentaries, these members have kept in touch with their fans. Jungkook and Suga have been mostly silent.

As per Yonhap News' latest report on May 26, members RM and V will be discharged on June 10, Jimin and Jungkook will be discharged on June 11, and Suga will be discharged on June 21.

