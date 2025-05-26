“This will never not be funny”— Fans react to BTS’ j-hope giving out ‘HOBI MONEY’ himself to avoid their hilarious struggles of gathering it

During his recent concert in Taipei, BTS’ j-hope was spotted handing out his merch currency HOBI MONEY, directly to fans. A clip from the May 25, 2025 show quickly went viral, not just for the gesture itself, but for the backstory that fans found both hilarious and embarrassing.

Ad

The joke began earlier, on May 18, during a casual livestream on Weverse. J-hope, rewatching one of his concerts on TV, turned his phone camera to the screen and zoomed in on a particularly funny moment of a fan, desperate to collect the money, who was seen stretching their leg under a seat and using their toes to grab a stray bill. The rapper shared the moment with a laugh.

ARMYs took the moment in stride, joking that their antics had finally been “exposed” by j-hope himself. Many joked that his dramatic act of handing out the currency, complete with a kiss on the bill before giving it away, was his cheeky response to witnessing the money madness firsthand.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Even his outfit at the moment added to the amusement of the event. He wore a shirt that read “YES EYE SEE,” which fans quickly linked to the situation.

Fans filled comment sections with playful banter, teasing both themselves and j-hope.

“He was probably on the floor laughing when he saw that,” a fan said.

“Should I laugh or should I cry,” a fan said playfully.

Ad

“He's a sweetheart but we also embarrassed,” a fan confessed.

Some other fans mentioned specifically how he knows about everything.

“Kissing the money is crazy,” a fan remarked.

“He truly knows everything,” a fan mentioned.

“I still can´t believe he has seen that,” a fan said about the video.

J-hope nears end of HOPE ON THE STAGE tour as BTS reunion approaches

J-hope is currently on the final leg of his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour, which has taken him across multiple cities, thrilling fans with his performances and heartfelt moments. After his recent stop in Taipei, he’s now headed to the final destination of the tour, Osaka. The tour will officially wrap up on June 1.

Ad

Two encore concerts are scheduled in Goyang on June 13 and 14, coinciding with BTS’ 12th debut anniversary.

The back-to-back shows are already being seen by fans as a symbolic bridge between his solo journey and BTS’ long-awaited group reunion.

Adding to the excitement, Hobi recently made history as the first-ever male K-pop soloist to feature on the cover of Billboard magazine. The demand was overwhelming, and the cover’s pre-orders sold out multiple times before its official release.

Ad

Ad

In the accompanying interview, he opened up about his life as a solo artist beyond BTS, sharing how he takes an active role in every detail of his creative process, from music production to stage design. Fans praised his dedication and authenticity.

With BTS’ official reunion now less than a month away, anticipation is at an all-time high. ARMYs around the world are eagerly waiting to see what kind of grand welcome awaits the members.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rujula Bhanarkar Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.



For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.



While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.



Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years. Know More