“The King of SOLD-OUTS” — Fans react as j-hope’s Billboard magazine cover pre-orders sell out multiple times ahead of May 25 release

BTS' j-hope recently made history as the first member of the group to have a solo cover on Billboard magazine. In the latest interview, he spoke about his work, his impact on the music scene, his relationship with BTS, and his forthcoming projects.

The cover was announced about a week ago, on May 20, and pre-orders for the magazine were made available the same day. The magazine's May 2025 issue is slated to release on May 25, 2025. Following the pre-sale announcement, the magazine reportedly sold out multiple times across various platforms.

Several fans flocked to social media platforms to react to this feat by j-hope. One fan on X commented:

"The King of SOLD-OUTS"

"Yea, I know cause I've tried to purchase it 3x now and it's ALWAYS SOLD OUT!!" a fan wrote.

"I am glad I placed order in the morning!!" another fan replied.

"What a GOAT" an X user commented.

Platforms such as Your Celebrity Magazine, Music Plaza, and Magazine Shop have reportedly 'sold out' of their pre-order stocks. Fans have continued to show support for the singer by ordering copies of the magazines, even before its release.

"Sold out ahead of its release like the sold out king Jhope is" a fan wrote.

"This man is loved organically, genuinely. Everyone loves j-hope." another fan replied.

"One thing we always gone do is sell out them covers" one fan commented.

BTS' j-hope's activities since his military discharge

BTS' j-hope was the second in the group to be discharged from the military, following Jin. Jin completed his service in October 2024, while j-hope was discharged in October 2024. Right after resuming his activities, the idol began making headlines with his fashion show appearances and new solo music releases.

In January 2025, he was among the four K-pop acts to appear at Le Gala Pieces des Jaunes in Paris. He also made an appearance at the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall/Winter Showcase. In February 2025, he released the track LV Bag in collaboration with Don Tolliver. The song was produced by Pharrell Williams and marked his first music release since his military discharge.

He followed this up in March with two additional tracks, Sweet Dreams featuring Miguel and Mona Lisa. In February 2025, he kicked off his solo concert world tour, Hope On The Stage, with maiden performances in Seoul, South Korea.

The tour is set to conclude on June 1, 2025, in Osaka, Japan (local time). It will be live-streamed across global theaters on May 31.

