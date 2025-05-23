"Well deserved" — Fans celebrate as BTS' RM bags four awards at the 2025 Shark Music Video Awards

On May 23, 2025, @Bangtan7_Stream reported that BTS' RM won four awards at the 2025 Shark Music Video Awards. He won the awards for Best Music Video (Grand Prix), Best R&B / Soul Video, and Best Direction for his track Lost!, which is the lead single from his second solo album, Right Place Wrong Person.

He also bagged Best Animation award for the track, Neva Play which was his collaborative single with American rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

For the unversed, the Shark Awards is one of the longest-running creative festivals in the world. As per its website, it is now in its 63rd year, and seeks to recognize work in advertising, design, short film, and music videos from across the globe. Their aim is to promote creativity and innovation in the communication arts.

Fans took to X to express their excitement for the idol's latest achievement.

"Well deserved," tweeted a fan on X.

Many fans praised the track Lost!, hailing it as a "masterpiece" and "timeless."

"Absolutely obsessed with how LOST! has won *another* award every time I log onto this app. Truly a masterpiece. congrats Namjoon and team rpwp," commented another fan.

"RM’s art is truly timeless. One year later and Right place wrong person is still bagging international award," remarked a user on X.

"It's been an year and RPWP keeps winning awards, what a masterpiece of an album Father Namjoon," wrote another user.

Several fans expressed similar sentiments, with many expressing that they were proud of RM for this new feat.

"Can someone tell me the total number of awards Lost, Album, RPWP, and Neva Play won? I'm having trouble counting," wrote a fan.

"Amazing, amazing! Huge congratulations! Europe and European critics are eating up our Joonie!" said another fan.

"WE’RE SO BEYOND PROUD OF YOU JOON. IM SO HAPPY NAMJOON IS GETTING ALL THESE FLOWERS," added a user.

More about RM's lead single Lost! from his second album

Lost! is the main track from RM's second solo album, Right Place Wrong Person. It was released on May 24, 2024, along with the album. The song features a fast tempo in the alternative pop genre and was composed by Kim Han-joo from the group Silica Gel.

It conveys a message of hope, stating that if he got lost with his friends, he would be okay, as reported by Maeil Business Newspaper on May 18, 2024.

In the music video for the song, directed by Aube Perrie, the BTS leader attempts to navigate through a maze-like building featuring several floors and rooms. Eventually, he manages to find an air duct that leads him to the set of a bizarre talk show, where he is the guest, according to Billboard on May 24, 2024.

Lost! has won several accolades, including a Bronze award at the British Arrows Awards, two awards at the UK Music Video Awards, the Craft: Cinematography category at the 2024 Berlin Commercial Awards, and multiple awards at the CICLOPE Festival in Germany, to name a few.

RM is currently undertaking mandatory military service and is set to be discharged alongside his bandmates V, Jimin, Jungkook, and SUGA in June 2025.

