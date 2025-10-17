"HYBE Mediaplay is getting insane" - Fans outraged over alleged misreporting of Kpop Demon Hunters' EJAE's wish to collaborate with BTS' Jungkook

The online debate around K-Pop Demon Hunters voice actress EJAE’s recent comments on BTS' Jungkook has quickly turned chaotic after confusion over a misquote in a news article. During the press conference for Netflix’s hit animated film at CGV Yongsan I’Park Mall on October 15, EJAE (also known as Lee Jae) expressed her admiration for BTS’ Jungkook. She said that she’d love to work with him one day.However, the original Dispatch article reportedly listed another BTS member’s name instead, which sparked unnecessary fan arguments. The error was later corrected by Dispatch, clarifying that EJAE only mentioned Jungkook. Still, for fans, the damage had already been done as fanbases clashed online.As reported by The Chosun Daily, she said,&quot;There are so many. In K-pop, I'd love to work with aespa. I really want to collaborate and compose with them—they'd be a perfect fit. And BTS is also amazing. Working with them would be such an honor. The members are incredible, especially Jungkook, who sings so beautifully. I really admire him.&quot;Many accused HYBE and certain media outlets of trying to downplay Jungkook’s recognition, calling it another example of “mediaplay.” An X user, @Voice_of JK97, wrote,&quot;I'm sorry, but I don't believe these are innocent mistakes anymore. HYBE Mediaplay is getting insane, they seriously can't allow Jungkook to be publicly praised for his talent or records by anyone at this point. He needs to leave that place ASAP after the reunion tour.&quot;Jungkook_voice @Voice_of_JK97LINKI'm sorry, but I don't believe these are innocent mistakes anymore. HYBE Mediaplay is getting insane, they seriously can't allow Jungkook to be publicly praised for his talent or records by anyone at this point. He needs to leave that place ASAP after the reunion tour.Fans claimed that this wasn’t the first time the singer's name was left out or replaced in reports where he had been mentioned positively. Social media platforms soon filled with posts criticizing the repeated errors and calling for accountability.VMeldz𐤀🐰ʲᵏ ˢᵉᵛᵉⁿ🐯◡̈ ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ @BwiMeldzLINKFirst the exhibition error now again this one in just a few days interval, do we still believe in innocent mistakes if it’s a repeated error in a big as*s company at that?! I don’t think so, this is deliberate at this point 🙄🙄🙄JUNGKOOK BASE @jkpopbaseLINKDispatch revised the article &amp;amp;amp; she only mentioned #JUNGKOOK. Not that it’s a competition…although those morons thought it was one. Dehumanizing an idol and harassing a fanbase over a typo just reeks of INSECURITY, really…and now you look real stupid.Jungkook Charts @JKchartsmasterLINKPlease note, she only ever mentioned Jungkook and no other member. The Dispatch reporter was not accurate in citing her quote, and has since corrected it. https://t.co/X49urXXtOLJungkook_defender ୧⍤⃝🐰 @supremejk_1997LINKHybe mediaplay it's starting to get unbearable. They really can't stand Jungkook's being praised.Fans defended the singer and said it was unfair to twist a harmless statement from the actress into another fan war. Others stressed that EJAE had simply been complimenting Jungkook’s vocals. Many also praised the Seven singer for continuing to receive admiration from fellow artists despite these distractions.ASJ⁷ @jeon_soulLINK@JKchartsmaster Jungkook's Work and Talent speaks The mosy in-demand artist out therejeonkooks @jungkookloopedLINKi just know he would be thrilled to collaborate with her. my demon hunter enjoyer 😙🎼 @virgothedollsLINKthis is embarassing af i would deact 😭EJAE’s comments, K-Pop Demon Hunterssuccess, and Jungkook’s current spotlightAt the press conference, EJAE, who voiced Rumi in K-Pop Demon Hunters and composed the film’s chart-topping OST Golden, shared how the movie changed her career. Once an SM Entertainment trainee, she spoke about channeling her past struggles into her music and said she wanted to collaborate with talented vocalists like aespa and the BTS singer.K-Pop Demon Hunters has become one of Netflix’s biggest animated hits of 2025, surpassing Squid Game and Wednesday with over 300 million views globally. The movie tells the story of a K-pop girl group who secretly double as demon hunters, combining music and action in a uniquely Korean storyline.Celebrating the Music of Kpop Demon Hunters (Image via Getty)Its soundtrack, led by EJAE’s song Golden, topped both the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK charts for eight weeks, earning praise for its emotional depth and musical composition.Meanwhile, the BTS star remains one of the most talked-about K-pop stars worldwide. From his GOLDEN album’s continued success to his viral emotional reactions to the K-Pop Demon Hunters film during a recent livestream, the singer has stayed in the spotlight.He was also recently recognized on Seoul National University Hospital’s “Major Donor Memorial Wall” for his philanthropic contributions and continues to trend for his collaborations.