  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "Really owned that walk"- Fans react to the ‘Sunghoon Walk’ as ENHYPEN’s OUTSIDE dance move goes viral on social media

"Really owned that walk"- Fans react to the ‘Sunghoon Walk’ as ENHYPEN’s OUTSIDE dance move goes viral on social media

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Jul 23, 2025 08:14 GMT
Sunghoon Walk&rsquo; from ENHYPEN&rsquo;s OUTSIDE choreography goes viral (Images via YouTube/@ENHYPENOFFICIAL &amp; X/@ENHYPEN_members)
Sunghoon Walk’ from ENHYPEN’s OUTSIDE choreography goes viral (Images via YouTube/@ENHYPENOFFICIAL & X/@ENHYPEN_members)

On July 22, Fans of ENHYPEN's Sunghoon flocked to social media after the release of the dance practice video for OUTSIDE. In the song's choreography, a smooth and confident move by the singer instantly caught fans’ attention. It started as a ten-second stride in the choreography and quickly became the latest internet trend.

Ad

The particular dance move is now dubbed the “Sunghoon Walk.” Across Instagram and X, clips of the dance began circulating. There are also tutorials on how to do the step perfectly.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The walk is just a short, stylized strut marked by confidence, timing, and subtle attitude. For many, it was this simple moment that stood out most from the video.

Many called the move iconic. Some claimed that he “really owned" it. It wasn’t long before dance tutorials, fan edits, and recreation attempts began flooding timelines. An X user, @YESJUNMYEON, wrote,

"Sunghoon really owned that walk."
Ad

The hype grew not only because of the dance but also due to Sunghoon’s known background as a former figure skater. Fans pointed out how his experience in movement and performance likely played a role in how naturally he pulled it off.

"He was a skater first. Ofc he slated that smoothness in his move. I'm addicted to his part. If only I could dance half as good as him!," an X user wrote.
Ad
"In last it's sung hoon who's going viral for his hot moves, it's not even surprising to be honest cause belift be trying hard to hide him even gave him less lines & didn't even show him in mv. YET sunghoon is the one who's going viral, he'll always be relevant one no matter what," another one said.
Ad
"Ohh yeah I saw that sung hoon walk trend on tiktok~," an X user wrote.
"When you are organic," a netizen remarked.

The fandom celebrated his ability to turn even a small segment into something memorable. They stated how it only took a few seconds for him to “serve."

"I myself have seen so many edits of sung hoon's part.....," an X user mentioned .
Ad
"sung hoon always brings out the BEST from little what they give him," a fan commented.
"And this is Sung hoon's only part or should I say decent part in the choreo. You can't really hide a gem," a netizen added.

How Sunghoon's move became the highlight of ENHYPEN’s OUTSIDE era and more about the group

The “Sunghoon Walk” originates from the choreography of OUTSIDE. It is a hip-hop-inspired track off ENHYPEN’s sixth mini album DESIRE: UNLEASH. The track mixes vocals with a gritty visual narrative. It features the members battling shadow versions of themselves. The dance practice video gave fans a closer look at the intricate moves.

Ad

Sunghoon was born in 2002. He was once a competitive figure skater and won several medals before debuting as an idol in 2020 with ENHYPEN.

Ad

Meanwhile, OUTSIDE is part of a string of releases tied to the DESIRE: UNLEASH album. It has already earned ENHYPEN multiple music show wins. The group is also preparing for the upcoming legs of their “Walk The Line” world tour. They are set to perform across North America in August.

It will start in Belmont Park and ending in Los Angeles. They will then head to Europe, where they’ll wrap up in Paris in early September.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bharath S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications