"Really owned that walk"- Fans react to the ‘Sunghoon Walk’ as ENHYPEN’s OUTSIDE dance move goes viral on social media

On July 22, Fans of ENHYPEN's Sunghoon flocked to social media after the release of the dance practice video for OUTSIDE. In the song's choreography, a smooth and confident move by the singer instantly caught fans’ attention. It started as a ten-second stride in the choreography and quickly became the latest internet trend.The particular dance move is now dubbed the “Sunghoon Walk.” Across Instagram and X, clips of the dance began circulating. There are also tutorials on how to do the step perfectly.The walk is just a short, stylized strut marked by confidence, timing, and subtle attitude. For many, it was this simple moment that stood out most from the video.Many called the move iconic. Some claimed that he “really owned&quot; it. It wasn’t long before dance tutorials, fan edits, and recreation attempts began flooding timelines. An X user, @YESJUNMYEON, wrote,&quot;Sunghoon really owned that walk.&quot;The hype grew not only because of the dance but also due to Sunghoon’s known background as a former figure skater. Fans pointed out how his experience in movement and performance likely played a role in how naturally he pulled it off.&quot;He was a skater first. Ofc he slated that smoothness in his move. I'm addicted to his part. If only I could dance half as good as him!,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;In last it's sung hoon who's going viral for his hot moves, it's not even surprising to be honest cause belift be trying hard to hide him even gave him less lines &amp; didn't even show him in mv. YET sunghoon is the one who's going viral, he'll always be relevant one no matter what,&quot; another one said.&quot;Ohh yeah I saw that sung hoon walk trend on tiktok~,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;When you are organic,&quot; a netizen remarked. The fandom celebrated his ability to turn even a small segment into something memorable. They stated how it only took a few seconds for him to “serve.&quot;&quot;I myself have seen so many edits of sung hoon's part.....,&quot; an X user mentioned .&quot;sung hoon always brings out the BEST from little what they give him,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;And this is Sung hoon's only part or should I say decent part in the choreo. You can't really hide a gem,&quot; a netizen added.How Sunghoon's move became the highlight of ENHYPEN’s OUTSIDE era and more about the groupThe “Sunghoon Walk” originates from the choreography of OUTSIDE. It is a hip-hop-inspired track off ENHYPEN’s sixth mini album DESIRE: UNLEASH. The track mixes vocals with a gritty visual narrative. It features the members battling shadow versions of themselves. The dance practice video gave fans a closer look at the intricate moves.Sunghoon was born in 2002. He was once a competitive figure skater and won several medals before debuting as an idol in 2020 with ENHYPEN. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, OUTSIDE is part of a string of releases tied to the DESIRE: UNLEASH album. It has already earned ENHYPEN multiple music show wins. The group is also preparing for the upcoming legs of their “Walk The Line” world tour. They are set to perform across North America in August.It will start in Belmont Park and ending in Los Angeles. They will then head to Europe, where they’ll wrap up in Paris in early September.