"Such a full circle moment" — Fans celebrate as ENHYPEN's Sunghoon named KSOC Honorary Ambassador to promote 2026 Winter Olympics

On May 16, 2025, South Korean outlet Newsen reported that ENHYPEN's Sunghoon is designated to serve as the Honorary Ambassador of the Korea Sports & Olympic Committee (KSOC). His appointment was officially authorized during a formal event that took place at Olympic Hall, located in Songpa District, Seoul.

In this role, the artist will accentuate the 2026 Winter Games, which will take place in Milan and Cortina. Sunghoon's responsibilities involve taking part in athletic community efforts and spreading important updates linked to the nation's sports strategies.

Supporters welcomed the announcement with joy, posting messages of encouragement across social platforms.

"Such a full circle moment proud of u hoonie," an X user commented.

ENGENEs are calling it a huge achievement and saying they're proud of how far the ENHYPEN idol has come. Many are celebrating him as the perfect choice to represent sports, calling him their "ice prince."

"This is a f*cking BIG achievement ya'll congrats our hoonie," a fan remarked.

"Oh my our ice prince sunghoon is an ambassador for the olympic committee this is amazing," a user mentioned.

"Wow he made it to the Olympics anyway this is a little different, but different path take you to the same place if it is destined to you, proud of you sunghoonie," a person shared.

More similar fan reactions flooded the social media platform.

"OMG THIS IS SO BIG IM SO PROUD OF SUNGHOON! HE HAS COME A LONG WAY," a netizen said.

"This is huge deal So proud of my son he’s the best person to represent sports and Olympic athletes !! aww. I’m really happy for him he’s the face ambassador of Olympic sports wow You’re fantastic Sunghoonaa," a viewer noted.

"OMG OUR ICE PRINCE I'M SOOO PROUD OF YOU," another fan added.

ENHYPEN's Sunghoon reflects on his sports roots at KSOC Honorary Ambassador appointment

At the Olympic Hall, ENHYPEN's Sunghoon shared that his time as an athlete played a major part in shaping his current journey. He also noted that while K-pop and sports are different industries, both require constant effort and are supported by strong fan bases.

"I am honored to be able to serve as a public relations ambassador for the Korea Sports Council. Figure skating was a turning point in my life. I think the challenging spirit and focus I gained from my experience as a member of the national team have become the nutrients that have made me who I am today," the Kpop idol asserted as per Newsen.

The 22-year-old continued:

"I will take the lead in sharing the power and value of our sports with more people and promoting the appeal of sports in the future.”

For those unversed, the ENHYPEN's lead dancer previously competed as a national-level figure skater before debuting in the music industry. The panel referred to his sports experience as one reason behind their choice.

KSOC Secretary-General Kim Na-mi remarked that the appointment is timely, with preparations underway for the following Winter Games.

“Ahead of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, we are honored to have ENHYPEN’s Sung Hoon, a former figure skater, as the Korea Sports Council’s public relations ambassador. We hope that he will engage in various activities so that more people can cheer on the Winter Olympics and the national athletes," Kim stated.

Separately, ENHYPEN is readying to release their sixth mini-album, DESIRE: UNLEASH, on June 5, 2025.

