“Hybe is really desperate for army's money”- Internet divided over BTS fantasy novel ‘7FATES: CHAKHO’ release, all you need to know

The hardcover of eagerly awaited fantasy story 7FATES: CHAKHO will be published in English by Ize Press on October 21, 2025. The novel transforms BTS into hunters navigating a dystopian city filled with monstrous beings called Beom. Each character is modeled after the Bangtan boys.Combining elements of Korean folklore with modern cyberpunk aesthetics, 7FATES: CHAKHO also includes cinematic photos of the members as their alter egos. The snaps allow readers to see the idols in a new, fantastical setting while keeping their recognizable traits intact. However, some fans remain skeptical, suggesting that HYBE might be leaning on older content for profit.&quot;Wow...hybe is really desperate for army's money...now...army is gonna buy this recycle content?? I mean, at this point you just need to realize whats going on in front your eyes,&quot; an X user commented. Katterina levchenko @katt_wonderlandLINKWow...hybe is really desperate for army's money...now...army is gonna buy this recycle content?? I mean, at this point you just need to realize whats going on in front your eyesFans continue to comment on HYBE’s decision to release the hardcover edition of 7FATES: CHAKHO.🌸 Yoongi's little flower button 🌸 | SUGA CREW @lotusglossLINKOh the company is so desperate for money lolprincess @siieyonceLINKI love my boys so much. but HYBE is starting to rub me wrong. they are one of the few groups where HYBE will repackage something and resell it to us and it’s starting to offend me. the same feeling I had when we saw the announcement for proof and the entire stadium was raging and it turned out to be a greatest hits album with a few new songs.kooromi @kuromix913LINKRatmys are so delusional and stupid that they will keep giving money to old content and bt21 animals and chant, “it’s bts year” 🤣Meanwhile, many fans are eagerly anticipating its release.jess⁷ 아포방포 🫟 @alwaystay875LINKlooking forward to this!Iz._zy⁷ ⟭⟬⟬⟭ STREAM DSYLM @SlightlySHOOKYLINKOoooh I’m hypppeeeeee physical copies always cookNico🅑🅣🅢 🅨🅔🅐🅡²⁰²⁵ @nicco2025LINKThis is great. Cannot waitBTS' 7FATES: CHAKHO - Storyline, price, how to buy and more7FATES: CHAKHO's plot begins with Zeha waking up in a hospital with no memory of how he arrived. He soon discovers the city is under attack by Beom, with himself at the center. He meets six other young men who feel mysteriously connected. Together, they form a group of hunters, bound by fate, ready to face the growing threat. The Beom invasion, however, is only the start of a larger danger.In the story, RM is reimagined as Dogeon, Jin as Hwan, Suga as Cein, j-hope as Hosu, Jimin as Haru, V as Jooan, and Jungkook as Zeha. For those unfamiliar, Stay Alive is a song recorded by Jungkook as the original soundtrack for 7FATES: CHAKHO. The story first launched as a webnovel in 2022. Its English and Spanish editions on Wattpad have racked up over 5.1 million reads. Meanwhile, WEBTOON’s Indonesian and Thai versions reached 1.6 million views. Pre-orders for the hardcover have already began on October 7. Priced at $35 in the U.S. and $48 in Canadaa, the book’s cost varies internationally. iMusic lists it at A$33.99, excluding VAT, and Crunchyroll is offering discounts upto 15%. Copies are available for worldwide shipping, including India, through Amazon, Barnes &amp; Noble, Crunchyroll, and iMusic.Moreover, Ize Press also disclosed that the English print editions of HYBE’s original titles, THE STAR SEEKERS and DARK MOON: THE BLOOD ALTAR, are expected to arrive before the year ends. Both editions will feature photos of the K-pop acts TOMORROW X TOGETHER and ENHYPEN, respectively.