  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “Hybe is really desperate for army's money”- Internet divided over BTS fantasy novel ‘7FATES: CHAKHO’ release, all you need to know

“Hybe is really desperate for army's money”- Internet divided over BTS fantasy novel ‘7FATES: CHAKHO’ release, all you need to know

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 08, 2025 10:31 GMT
BTS
BTS' 7FATES: CHAKHO (Image via X/@izepress)

The hardcover of eagerly awaited fantasy story 7FATES: CHAKHO will be published in English by Ize Press on October 21, 2025. The novel transforms BTS into hunters navigating a dystopian city filled with monstrous beings called Beom. Each character is modeled after the Bangtan boys.

Ad

Combining elements of Korean folklore with modern cyberpunk aesthetics, 7FATES: CHAKHO also includes cinematic photos of the members as their alter egos. The snaps allow readers to see the idols in a new, fantastical setting while keeping their recognizable traits intact. However, some fans remain skeptical, suggesting that HYBE might be leaning on older content for profit.

"Wow...hybe is really desperate for army's money...now...army is gonna buy this recycle content?? I mean, at this point you just need to realize whats going on in front your eyes," an X user commented.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Fans continue to comment on HYBE’s decision to release the hardcover edition of 7FATES: CHAKHO.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, many fans are eagerly anticipating its release.

Ad
Ad
Ad

BTS' 7FATES: CHAKHO - Storyline, price, how to buy and more

Ad

7FATES: CHAKHO's plot begins with Zeha waking up in a hospital with no memory of how he arrived. He soon discovers the city is under attack by Beom, with himself at the center. He meets six other young men who feel mysteriously connected. Together, they form a group of hunters, bound by fate, ready to face the growing threat. The Beom invasion, however, is only the start of a larger danger.

Ad

In the story, RM is reimagined as Dogeon, Jin as Hwan, Suga as Cein, j-hope as Hosu, Jimin as Haru, V as Jooan, and Jungkook as Zeha. For those unfamiliar, Stay Alive is a song recorded by Jungkook as the original soundtrack for 7FATES: CHAKHO.

The story first launched as a webnovel in 2022. Its English and Spanish editions on Wattpad have racked up over 5.1 million reads. Meanwhile, WEBTOON’s Indonesian and Thai versions reached 1.6 million views. Pre-orders for the hardcover have already began on October 7.

Ad

Priced at $35 in the U.S. and $48 in Canadaa, the book’s cost varies internationally. iMusic lists it at A$33.99, excluding VAT, and Crunchyroll is offering discounts upto 15%. Copies are available for worldwide shipping, including India, through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Crunchyroll, and iMusic.

Moreover, Ize Press also disclosed that the English print editions of HYBE’s original titles, THE STAR SEEKERS and DARK MOON: THE BLOOD ALTAR, are expected to arrive before the year ends. Both editions will feature photos of the K-pop acts TOMORROW X TOGETHER and ENHYPEN, respectively.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Jha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications