"TIKTOK KING"- Fans amazed as BTS' Jungkook's dance to CORTIS' 'FaSHioN' trends worldwide with over 30M views in 24 hours

On October 1, 2025, BTS’ Jungkook made his highly anticipated return to TikTok after nearly two years away. Soon, his comeback on the video-sharing platform dominated the feed. The youngest member of BTS posted a dance video to HYBE rookie group CORTIS’ track FaSHioN. He sparked global excitement as the clip began trending across feeds within minutes of release.Media outlets reported that this was his first TikTok update since completing military service in June, which only heightened the anticipation. According to Star News Korea, the video broke milestones at record speed.It gained 10 million views and 3 million likes in just four hours, surpassed 15 million views within seven hours, and crossed 25 million views in 13 hours. By the 24-hour mark, it had already exceeded 30 million views and 7.6 million likes.Jungkook was dressed in a casual yet playful look. He wore a black T-shirt, sweatpants, and a beanie. The choreography combined moves and funny expressions when the track suddenly shifted into a trot remix.CORTIS members themselves expressed disbelief, saying it felt like a dream to see the K-pop idol dance to their track. His fans flooded platforms like X. with a user, @echeysels_ella, writing,SWYella 🪾☔️ @echeysels_ellaLINK@Daily_JKUpdate Wow!! TIKTOK KING JUNGKOOKThey expressed their excitement and also praised his talent for creating a global trend almost instantly. Netizens also pointed out how this single post reminded everyone of his unmatched digital influence.About Jungkook @AboutMusicJKLINKIn just 4 hours, a single TikTok video of Jungkook’s brought in over 300k new followers, 10 million views, and 3 million likes. If this is not a main pop boy behaviour then what is?🖤 ℰꪶꫀꪀꪖ @goldenjk1103LINK@Daily_JKUpdate Numbers are Insane for just 22h TIKTOK KING JUNGKOOK 🔥Mary sky ⁷ @Marysky15372981LINK@_dailyjkpraise_ The engagement he's getting is insane나비.97 (FAN) @jeongoldenlightLINKJungkook just needed 9 hours to conquer 20M views for his dancing challenge. And now hes coming for 40M any moment soon.. He's always going viral for so many reasons, wow🥵🥵Many noted that despite his long absence, he returned to TikTok and quickly re-established his dominance.JK DAILYʲᵏ @Daily_JKUpdateLINKJUNGKOOK OWNS TIKTOK! His recent dance video has surpassed 30MILLION views and 7.5 MILLION likes in just 22 hours , solidifying his status as the ULTIMATE TIKTOK KING!! 💫❤️‍🔥🔥 •30 Million Views •7.5 Million Likes TIKTOK KING JUNGKOOK #정국JKKingOfPop👑 @JKBreaksRecordsLINK#Jungkook impact is insane 🔥🥵👑 TIKTOK KING JUNGKOOK #정국👑 JUNGKOOK KING IS BACK 👑JKookie @KR8553418531461LINK@Daily_JKUpdate JUNG KOOK THE KING IS BACKJungkook’s TikTok legacy, CORTIS’ reaction, and recent Calvin Klein appearanceThe post also reinforced Jungkook’s status as one of TikTok’s most influential idols. Of his just 19 videos, three have already exceeded 100 million views, while 16 have gone over 50 million. His follower count also increased after the new upload, surpassing 23 million with nearly 800,000 new followers in just one day.K⁷ | bts paved the way @tksoversLINKJungkook has surpassed 23 Million Followers on TikTok — Gaining 800K+ after his first post in 2 years !!CORTIS, the rookie boy group behind FaSHioN, quickly celebrated the moment. The members are known for openly admiring BTS as role models. They once mentioned learning from RM’s leadership advice, Jimin’s performances, and j-hope’s encouragement. Their reaction to Jungkook’s challenge highlighted the respectful bond between HYBE’s seniors and juniors.Additionally, Jungkook’s 97-liner friend and Stray Kids’ leader Bang Chan added to the fun. He shared on Bubble that the video made him laugh out loud. He praised BTS’s star's skill and also called him “sunbaenim” with affection. The official TikTok Korea account quickly joined in, leaving a playful comment welcoming him back.This viral moment came shortly after Jungkook’s highly discussed appearance at Calvin Klein’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway show during New York Fashion Week. Reports from Onclusive named him the most-mentioned celebrity of the event. He propelled Calvin Klein to the No. 1 spot in social media share of voice.Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 12, 2025 (Image via Getty)With BTS expected to release a comeback album in spring 2026, followed by a stadium world tour from May to December, fans see these appearances as signs of the group’s long-awaited full return.