"TIKTOK KING"- Fans amazed as BTS' Jungkook's dance to CORTIS' 'FaSHioN' trends worldwide with over 30M views in 24 hours

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 03, 2025 07:28 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jungkook's dance to CORTIS' 'FaSHioN' trends worldwide (Images via X/@BIGHIT_MUSIC & @cortis_bighit)

On October 1, 2025, BTS’ Jungkook made his highly anticipated return to TikTok after nearly two years away. Soon, his comeback on the video-sharing platform dominated the feed. The youngest member of BTS posted a dance video to HYBE rookie group CORTIS’ track FaSHioN. He sparked global excitement as the clip began trending across feeds within minutes of release.

Media outlets reported that this was his first TikTok update since completing military service in June, which only heightened the anticipation. According to Star News Korea, the video broke milestones at record speed.

It gained 10 million views and 3 million likes in just four hours, surpassed 15 million views within seven hours, and crossed 25 million views in 13 hours. By the 24-hour mark, it had already exceeded 30 million views and 7.6 million likes.

Jungkook was dressed in a casual yet playful look. He wore a black T-shirt, sweatpants, and a beanie. The choreography combined moves and funny expressions when the track suddenly shifted into a trot remix.

CORTIS members themselves expressed disbelief, saying it felt like a dream to see the K-pop idol dance to their track. His fans flooded platforms like X. with a user, @echeysels_ella, writing,

They expressed their excitement and also praised his talent for creating a global trend almost instantly. Netizens also pointed out how this single post reminded everyone of his unmatched digital influence.

Many noted that despite his long absence, he returned to TikTok and quickly re-established his dominance.

Jungkook’s TikTok legacy, CORTIS’ reaction, and recent Calvin Klein appearance

The post also reinforced Jungkook’s status as one of TikTok’s most influential idols. Of his just 19 videos, three have already exceeded 100 million views, while 16 have gone over 50 million. His follower count also increased after the new upload, surpassing 23 million with nearly 800,000 new followers in just one day.

CORTIS, the rookie boy group behind FaSHioN, quickly celebrated the moment. The members are known for openly admiring BTS as role models. They once mentioned learning from RM’s leadership advice, Jimin’s performances, and j-hope’s encouragement. Their reaction to Jungkook’s challenge highlighted the respectful bond between HYBE’s seniors and juniors.

Additionally, Jungkook’s 97-liner friend and Stray Kids’ leader Bang Chan added to the fun. He shared on Bubble that the video made him laugh out loud. He praised BTS’s star's skill and also called him “sunbaenim” with affection. The official TikTok Korea account quickly joined in, leaving a playful comment welcoming him back.

This viral moment came shortly after Jungkook’s highly discussed appearance at Calvin Klein’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway show during New York Fashion Week. Reports from Onclusive named him the most-mentioned celebrity of the event. He propelled Calvin Klein to the No. 1 spot in social media share of voice.

Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 12, 2025 (Image via Getty)
Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 12, 2025 (Image via Getty)

With BTS expected to release a comeback album in spring 2026, followed by a stadium world tour from May to December, fans see these appearances as signs of the group’s long-awaited full return.

