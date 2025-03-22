Hyper Knife tops Disney Plus' popularity content rankings in South Korea

The medical suspense drama Hyper Knife met with a positive audience reaction following its premiere. According to FlixPatrol, a global OTT ranking platform, the series was number one on the list of global content on Disney rankings in South Korea on March 21, 2025.

Furthermore, the series is ranked in the top five shows on Disney across five countries, including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, and Turkey. Hyper Knife tells the tale of the intense battle between the former prodigy of the medical field named Se-ok and a former mentor named Deok-hee, who has since discredited him. The series premiered exclusively on Disney+, airing a new episode every Wednesday.

Hyper Knife praised for the plot and the actors' performance

Hyper Knife received positive reactions from both the local media and the audience. Critics have chosen to comment on the performances of the lead actors, Park Eun-bin and Seol Kyung-gu. Both actors were praised for their performances, the tension in the storytelling, and the overall captivating direction.

Local media reviews have noted the unpredictable plot and unique nature of the thriller genre. The audience appreciates Hyper Knife's fast pacing and engaging performances.

Hyper Knife revolves around Choi Deok-hui, the finest neurosurgeon globally. He once had a pupil named Jung Se-ok. She was a bright, talented doctor, but Deok-hui had peculiar sentiments about her. During an operation, however, he expelled her from his operating room for good.

While Se-ok was once a genius doctor recognized for it, she now works as a shadow doctor in an illegal operating room. Somehow, she reunites with her original teacher, who expelled her to the bottom.

These two lunatics and talented neurosurgeons come face to face with one another and grow from it, as do the people around Se-ok. Han Hyeon-ho is an anesthesiologist who is sad for Se-ok, and Seo Yeong-ju always stays beside her.

More about the cast of Hyper Knife

Park Eun-bin gained international recognition for her lead role in Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which earned her the Grand Prize at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Her influence extended beyond acting, and she was named Gallup Korea's Television Actor of the Year, Sisa Journal's Cultural Person of the Year, and Cultura's Drama Icon of 2022. In 2023, she ranked 11th on the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list, marking her first appearance in the ranking.

Seol Kyung-gu has starred in several notable films, such as Jail Breakers, Voice of a Murderer, Tidal Wave, The Tower, Cold Eyes, The Spy: Undercover Operation, The Merciless, Memoir of a Murderer, and The Book of Fish.

Park Byung-eun started with minor appearances in film and television before his first major role in The Pit and the Pendulum Pit. His performance in Assassination opened the door for more opportunities, leading to his first leading role in One Line. He was featured in Because This Is My First Life, The Great Battle, and Kingdom. He reached a turning point in his career when he starred opposite Seo Yea-ji in Eve.

Yoon Chang-young began his career as a child actor but gained greater prominence for his role as Lee Cheong-san in the Netflix series All of Us Are Dead and the web series High School Return of a Gangster.

Fans can watch Hyper Knife on Disney+, where new episodes air every Wednesday.

