"I find it very funny too": BTS' j-hope comments on his nickname, Jay, by the US ARMYs

On Saturday, April 5, BTS' j-hope sat down for an interview with Los Angeles Times, discussing his recent solo activities and the latest milestones of his career. As the idol talked about the process behind the creation of his many solo releases, from his debut album, Jack In the Box, to his latest single, MONA LISA, he also answered other questions that came along the way.

One of these questions was about his nickname "Jay," given by the US ARMYs. The interviewer continued to say that BTS' j-hope "turn into" Jay, once he lands in the US. As a reply, he agreed to the same and stated that he felt it too. He stated that being in the US and experiencing music in this country allows him to show more of his genuine side.

"You know, I find it very funny too. I love the vibe in the U.S. I’m enjoying myself and having fun, and because of that, it allows me to show a more genuine side. Fans really seem to like it too and so I feel great about what I’ve been able to share here in the States."

BTS' j-hope talks about the Billboard success of MONA LISA, the creation of Jack in the Box, and more in his recent interview with Los Angeles Times

In the recent interview of BTS' j-hope that landed on the internet from Los Angeles Times, the idol talked about many things regarding his solo career. Most recently, the idol's latest single charted on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming his seventh song to reach the milestone. The interviewer also stated that his record has now tied with that of his fellow group member Jungkook.

As he laughed at the comment, he also continued to express his gratitude for the love he has been recieving for his solo releases. On the other hand, the interviewer also asked if his solo debut album, Jack In The Box, was not cenetered around charting. In response, the idol stated:

"I feel like this was a challenge that I needed to take on after my military service. And up until now, I focused on what I liked, but this time, I wanted to collaborate with great producers who have a deeper understanding of the culture."

He added:

"I was curious about their take on j-hope as an artist. Once I took that step forward, I felt it would open up new opportunities for me to experiment and take my music to the next level. I truly feel this is a great time for me."

The idol also talked about his more mature takes on music creation with his latest releases. He stated that before his miliary service, he did not think much of these kinds of tracks, but after the same, he wanted to express his maturity more.

