"I had to get out to die" — Super Junior's Leetuk reveals the dark and harsh times of his military enlistment

On February 22, 2025, Super Junior's Leetuk held a livestream on YouTube, where he revealed going through a dark time during his military enlistment. The K-pop musician revealed thinking about ending his life while he served his mandatory military service in 2012.

Leeteuk (real name is Park Jung-soo) enlisted as an active-duty soldier on October 30, 2012. He was discharged on July 29, 2014, from the Republic of Korea Army (R.O.K.A).

On February 22, Koreaboo reported that during his military service, Leeteuk's father passed away along with his grandparents in January 2014. The deaths were ruled a murder-suicide. This devastating event amplified his personal stress as a military soldier, which pushed him into severe depression.

"During then I really had a hard time. I'll just say one thing about how bad it was. When I was in the army, there was no way for me to die. I had to get out. I had to get out to die. That was really what I thought."

Leetuk continued how he was able to take his first official leave after serving in the military for over a year.

"I should have had my vacation. When did I first get to take days off in the army? I took my first day off only after I became Private First Class. That was ridiculous, right? Even though I had rewards from being the shooting champion and 100 days of vacation and whatnot. But because I did the army musical, I couldn't take a single day off."

More about the 2nd gen K-pop idol Leetuk from Super Junior

Park Jeong-su aka Leeteuk debuted as the leader of Super Junior in 2005. He was scouted at the age of 16 by SM Entertainment in 2000 while he went to visit Myeongdong.

After signing with the company, he made a brief appearance in the MBC drama, All About Eve, in 2000 and modeled for Pepsi in 2002. Furthermore, he was supposed to debut in a five-member boy band named Smile. The group was also supposed to have Super Junior's Donghae. However, the project was shelved, paving the way for the formation of Super Junior.

Leeteuk officially debuted with Super Junior 05 on November 6, 2005, performing their first single, Twins (Knock Out), on SBS' Inkigayo. In 2006, Kyuhyun joined the group and dropped the "05" suffix from the group name.

Furthermore, Leeteuk participated in songwriting and composing, notably co-writing the track Only U for the repackaged version of their sixth album, Sexy, Free & Single, released in 2012.

The Super Junior leader debuted as the music show host for M! Countdown in 2005. He also hosted Strong Heart, Star King, The Best Cooking Secrets, I Can See Your Voice, and the Idol Star Athletics Championships.

Leeteuk also appeared in his group shows like Mystery 6 and Full House. He made his film debut in Attack on the Pin-Up Boys in 2007, portraying the school's panda mascot.

