“I intended to have a supernatural ending” — Director Ahn Joo-young addresses S Line finale amid viewers' disappointment

S Line director Ahn Joo-young recently addressed the intentions behind the ending of the series amid criticism from fans. The drama is a six-episode series about Shin Hyun-eup (Arin), a girl who can see red threads connecting to people's heads.These red threads are called S Lines, revealing the s*xual relationship between two individuals. Her life changes when a type of glasses appears that can be used by ordinary people to see these lines.The show ended on July 25, 2025, with the release of the final episode, which turned it from a mystery thriller to a fantasy drama. In the final episode, Lee Kyu-jin (Lee Da-hee) was revealed to be like Shin Hyun-eup, who could see the red lines without the help of the glasses.Lee Kyu-jin revealed that she had come to help Shin Hyun-eup spread the red lines across the world for everyone to see. She stated that this was the real purpose of Shin Hyun-eup's birth. However, the finale plotline met with backlash from viewers due to the sudden change in the genre.In an interview with E Daily on July 28, 2025, Ahn Joo-young addressed the ending.&quot;I intended to have a supernatural ending, like the main character Hyun-heup, who has a supernatural power that only she can see the S Line, and the veiled character Kyu-jin as the main characters,&quot; he said, as translated from Korean.Fans shared their honest reviews online, stating that the first five episodes seemed to be disconnected from the last episode due to the addition of supernatural elements.&quot;I thought the plot was super cool and interesting… until the last episode. Like, whyyy? The story could've gone in so many directions but they chose that ending?? I honestly don't get it. I kinda had to hold in a laugh during those final scenes lol,&quot; a fan said.Others also reacted similarly to the ending, while some praised the acting.&quot;I like how I'm not the only one who felt that way If someone smart understood the illusion part then please help me understand that bs,&quot; a fan added.&quot;I think the it could've been better. I'm not satisfied with the execution of this drama. something is missing. the acting was great,&quot; a user mentioned.Fans continued to express their disappointment about the ending of the Wavve series.&quot;Ending is so flop.... TOO SUDDEN AND CONFUSING! such a disappointed because it's happen to good series (eps 1-5 is absolute cinema tbh but eps 6 destroy everything),&quot; a netizen stated.&quot;WTF WAS THAT ENDING,&quot; a user added.&quot;what even was the last episode os S line........the concept was interesting and they could've done something better with it, it was nonsense. i was enjoying in the first half but that last ep was so ??????? wtf what a waste of time,&quot; another netizen wrote.S Line director Ahn Joo-young explains the main characters in detail S Line, starring Arin, Lee Da-hee, and Lee Soo-hyuk, took over social media for its storyline, red line concept, and visuals. The Wavve series was adapted from Kkomabi's hit webtoon and has a different storyline from the original work.Director Ahn Joo-young opened up about the main characters, Shin Hyun-eup and Lee Kyu-jin, during the E Daily interview. Shin Hyun-eup was someone who possessed the ability to see red lines ever since she was born.&quot;I wanted the main character to be a special person. Even if she doesn't have a great ability, I tried to set up how painful it is to see something alone when others can't,&quot; Ahn Joo-young said about Shin Hyun-eup.Additionally, the S Line director explained the motive behind adding a character like Lee Kyu-jin and her role in the storyline.&quot;Rather than meaning an antagonist, I thought of her as a kind of agent between God and humans who gives humans a choice, like the snake in the Garden of Eden that gives apples,&quot; Ahn Joo-young said about Lee Kyu-jin. Lee Kyu-jin was the high school teacher of Shin Hyun-eup in S Line and appeared to be innocent without a single red line. Lee Kyu-jin appeared amicable as she helped the students and her fellow teachers.However, in the end, it was shown that she was the one who had planted those glasses, allowing others to see the red threads. Lee Kyu-jin was also the one who spread the red threads across the globe using Shin Hyun-eup's blood.Viewers can stream all six episodes of S Line on Wavve.