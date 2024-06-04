"I like a woman who doesn't swear”- Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo-seok reveals his ideal type in a recent interview

On Monday, June 3, a recent interview of Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo-seok with a report from the Korean media outlet, Ten Asia, was released on the internet. During the same, the South Korean actor was seen revealing his ideal type and the qualities he looks for in the women he chooses to date.

He stated that he likes a woman who's conventional and doesn't swear often. Here's what the actor said:

"I like a woman who doesn't swear. It might sound funny, but I like someone who speaks nicely"

Though he understands that this quality might come across as a funny trait as an ideal type, he expressed that he prefers a partner who speaks politely. He, then stated that his taste or preferences when it comes to appearances keep changing constantly. However, he added that he gives more importance to personality and that he'd like his potential partner's personality to match his.

Trending

Additionally, he expressed that he would like someone smart and wise as he considers himself to have some foolish aspects, therefore he'd like guidance and help from her partner.

Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo-seok comments about his ideal type in a recent interview with Ten Asia

Lovely Runner is a tvN K-drama series, starring Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon, and the show immediately garnered attention for its intriguing plot and exciting cast. With a unique take on time travel and the romantic comedy genre, the series became a hot topic on the internet, naturally pumping up the popularity of its lead actors.

Following Byeon Woo-seok's sudden peak of interest among netizens, the actor sat down for an interview at a cafe with a Ten Asia reporter, answering their several questions. One of the questions inquired about his ideal type, and here's what the actor replied to the same:

"I'm the type to get deeply involved emotionally with the other person. External appearance actually changes all the time. It's more important to have compatible personalities. Good conversation is key. I have some foolish aspects. I like smart women."

When the reporter laughed at his answer as it sounded quite conventional and formal, he agreed and said that he was aware that his answer was quite typical. However, he also believes that communication is important in relationships.

"Sounds so formal or typical but it's true. Conversation is crucial," the actor shared.

On the other hand, a few more questions surrounding his position as an actor and his role in Lovely Runner were also asked by the Ten Asia reporter. When asked about his thoughts on playing the lead in a romantic comedy series, here's what he replied:

"I usually like the romantic comedy genre, but I liked this work because it was about love risking everything for the other person. Isn't he a character like Noah from 'The Notebook'?"

This wasn't the first time that Byeon Woo-seok talked about his liking for the American film, The Notebook. Following the release of his first big break with the South Korean film, 20th Century Girl, he expressed in an interview that he was a fan of the character Noah, the male lead character of the film.

Regardless, fans were both thrilled and excited to learn more about Byeon Woo-seok's ideal type.