"I predict it’s already a done deal"- Fans react as BTS Jin wishes to expand the group's reach via Netflix and more

BTS' oldest member, Jin, on the latest episode of Run Jin, expressed that he would like BTS' content to be showcased on international platforms like Netflix. His desire to bring more recognition for the group ignited a happy and hopeful spark amongst the fans.

BTS as a group and its members on an individual level have found great fame owing to their chart-topping success across the globe. However, the reach has mostly been via content platforms like Weverse and Wave, which feature largely Korean entertainment content.

A few of their documentaries and concert films are available on Disney+, however, the vast international consumption market is yet to be charted. Here's what one X user wrote:

"This isn’t just words from Jin. I predict it’s already a done deal"

Most of the BTS content, like the group's concert films, documentaries are airing on Disney+ at the moment. Fans poked fun at this scenario as the BTS member showcased interest in Netflix. Here's what they wrote:

"Jin's savvy negotiating technique to get Disney+ to pay them more in order to stay with them and not move to Netfix," a fan wrote.

"Oh, is that why their stock is going up today…." another fan replied.

"The members individually representing the group just so amazing. They really love their group so much and it's such a wise take to represent the group as well. BTS gonna be even bigger. They genuinely love their band and love making music together," a user wrote.

In The Soop, Bon Voyage, and Run BTS are leading variety show content materials for fans to get to know their favourite artists beyond the realms of music and performances. Here's what the fans said about the possibility of these shows coming to OTT platforms:

"I think the next season of BV or In the Soop would be do numbers if it was on Netflix or Disney+," a user wrote.

"Yaaasss Jin so finally you will be available to me 24/7 unlike Disney+ and Prime," a fan commented.

"Exactly, chapter 3 bts is gonna be bigger than ever, they're not close to even being done yet," another fan wrote.

What are BTS Jin's plans this year?

The singer, who was discharged from the military last year, released his first solo album, Happy, in November 2024. With the start of 2025, he became busy with new episodes of Run Jin and a new variety show called Kian's Bizarre B&B, which is currently airing on Netflix.

Recently, the Happy singer announced that he will make a comeback on May 16 with the studio album Echo. The album is touted to be based on the BTS member's universal experiences, capturing everyday emotions. Pre-orders for the album have already begun. The album comes just in time for the other BTS members to be discharged from the military as well.

With different brand endorsements and variety show appearances, the idol is making his presence felt across entertainment media following his return from the military.

