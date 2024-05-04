"I really regret it"— ENHYPEN's Sunoo shares an anecdote of losing ties with a close friend during his trainee days in his recent Weverse livestream

On Friday, May 3, ENHYPEN's Sunoo started a Weverse livestream to interact with his fans. Among the many topics he discussed, the 20-year-old also shared a personal story about losing ties with a friend during his trainee days.

The two friends were unable to understand one another due to miscommunication, so they decided to end their friendship. While the issue didn't bother him much at the time, Sunoo later admitted that he regrets not mending things with his friend.

"But now I really regret it. I missed that friend after I turned 20 and wanted to see, but now it's all just a memory."

Following the confession, the idol added his request to ENGENEs, expressing that he hopes for fans to get along well with each other as much as possible.

ENHYPEN's Sunoo shares an anecdote from his trainees days, confesses about a friendship he lost

Sunoo of ENHYPEN spoke with fans on Friday to keep them up-to-date on his latest activities. At one point, the idol shared an anecdote about a friendship that had ended during middle school.

Sunoo explained that he had a close friend that he spent almost all of his time with. Despite moving to different middle schools after their initial encounter in elementary school, they had unexpectedly gotten close. During their three years of middle school, he claimed that they maintained a close relationship. But they got into a fight when they graduated from high school. It was around this time that Sunoo joined as a trainee.

Expand Tweet

One day, when the idol shared the hardships he underwent as a trainee, the friend allegedly responded nonchalantly. Though Sunoo realized that it was in his friend's nature to be more practical about circumstances. , he expected a more empathetic reply from him. However, since the conversation was unsatisfactory on both ends, they ended up fighting and cutting ties with each other.

"I have a friend who I cut ties with after I started being a trainee. We went to the same elementary school but different middle schools, but we suddenly became close and stayed close for 3 years. We were riding bus and spending a lot of time together. But then when we got to high school and I started being a trainee, I was so tired and exhausted," Sunoo shared.

Sunoo continued,

"I said, "Oh, I'm so tired." but my friend replied “So what should I do? I was hurt when I got respond like that. So I said “It’s ok, I won't tell you anything anymore” and the friend said “Do whatever you want.” And I was hurt again. When I fight, I'm the type who wants to make up on the same day, so it was really hard to get through that night."

Expand Tweet

The idol then explained how the fight led to them cutting ties with each other.

"So I called friend the next day and asked, "Are you sure you're not going to contact me anymore?" friend replied “If that's what you want, then do it.” I heard that my friend had a lot of things building up for the last 3 years. So I also cut ties, saying,"I get it. I don't want to make you feel bad anymore, so let's stop contacting each other."

Following his confession, Sunoo stated that he regrets severing his friendship due to minor conflicts, especially since they shared a good time with each other. He also advised ENGENEs to get along well with each other and form strong bonds within the fandom.