"I think we would be besties, in a way"– Niana Guerrero names BTS' Jungkook and Tyla dream collaborators in Harper's Bazaar Singapore interview

Filipino content creator Niana Guerrero recently shared that BTS' Jungkook and Tyla are her dream collaborators. During an interview with Harper's Bazaar Singapore, released on February 12, 2025, the 19-year-old TikTok dancer discussed her journey as an artist, how she became famous, and her future goals.

When she was asked if she had any dream collaborations, she named Jungkook and Tyla. She explained that their energy would match and they'd probably be good friends. She answered:

"I think Jung Kook and Tyla. I think they are both so unique, and I feel their energy would be so fun to match. I think we would be besties, in a way."

For the unversed, Niana Guerrero has been a long-time fan of Jungkook. She mentioned in the interview that she believes they would get along well, calling their potential dynamic as collaborators “fun.”

Niana Guerrero’s journey and connection to BTS' Jungkook

Niana Guerrero first gained recognition in 2017 after one of her dance covers on Despacito went viral on YouTube. She later moved to other social media platforms like TikTok, where she now has over 45 million followers.

Over the years, she has collaborated with several international artists, including Meghan Trainor, and Sabrina Carpenter, and K-pop groups like KATSEYE and Treasure.

Her love for Jungkook has been evident through multiple posts and interactions. In 2023, Jungkook followed Guerrero on TikTok, making her one of the few content creators on his exclusive follow list. Before that, he liked her Seven (feat. Latto) dance challenge video.

She has previously covered the BTS member's hit single Standing Next to You and shared her excitement by posing in front of a Calvin Klein advertisement featuring him. In 2023, Jungkook acknowledged the dancer's video and commented, “wooooow”” on her 3D dance challenge video on TikTok. This interaction left fans thrilled, some even called Niana a successful fan.

Currently, the Euphoria singer has been serving in the military since December 2023. He achieved multiple record-breaking milestones on streaming platforms and music charts. He made history as the first K-pop soloist to have three songs surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify,

Standing Next to You Left and Right Seven

Additionally, Seven made history as the first and only song by a K-pop act to claim the No. 1 spot on the Billboard TV Songs Chart. It also became the first song by an Asian act to reach 2 billion streams on the platform and hit 1 billion streams on YouTube Music.

Fans of both artists have expressed their excitement online as they hope to see a collaboration between the two and if her dream could become a reality in the future. Meanwhile, the K-pop star is scheduled to get discharged in June 2025 along with bandmates Jimin, RM, V, and Suga.

