"I’ve been staring at this pic for a solid hour"— Fans frenzied as BTS’ Namjoon shares a group photo with the members on Instagram

On June 15, 2024, BTS leader Kim Namjoon uploaded a group selfie with his band members on his personal Instagram account, @rkive. The four new images were clicked after his bandmate, Jin's military discharge on June 12. All six members gathered to welcome BTS' eldest from the military. Fans were delighted to see the group in one frame after a long time since all of them are serving in the military.

The first picture from the lot displayed the BTS members—Namjoon, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga, Jungkook, Taehyung, and Jungkook—huddled together for a selfie. The second picture was of Namjoon giving Jin a side hug outside the Yeoncheon military center when the Moon singer was discharged on June 12 after 18 months. The third and fourth images showed Namjoon, aka RM, riding a bicycle and visiting an art gallery.

The Instagram post was captioned as "You can't forget it" in Korean. As it cheered the fandom, one fan took to X and wrote:

"I’ve been staring at this pic for a solid hour..."

Fans speculated that since the members came on leave to meet Jin before they headed to their respective military bases, RM must have gone to an art gallery after Jin's discharge ceremony. ARMY cheered and assumed that the members celebrated the occasion and the band's 11th anniversary on June 13 together by sharing drinks.

"You know BTS was having a drinking session with how red Hoseok is LMAO," commented an X user.

"WE GOT A NEW OT7 PICTURE AND WE CAN SEE THEIR HAIR AND FACE OMG!" an X user shared.

"This is the first ot7 selca we have gotten after literal years like this is /very/ serious for me," added another X user.

"The way that they feel safe enough to show themselves barefaced, with glasses, no styled hair and half unshaved says EVERYTHING!! It‘s soooo good to see them!!!" an X user wrote.

"This is the first time we are seeing bts 'off face masks with whole face on display' selca together since 2022," another fan wrote.

"IMAGINE GETTING TWO OT7 PICTURES IN THE SPAN OF 3 DAYS IN 2024!!! this doesn’t feel real," an X user commented.

"Y’all bts were together, they celebrated their anniversary together in private they were in each other’s side and I know they had a group hug," another fan wrote.

"For the marvel fans this is like avengers’s return in the end game," a fan wrote.

BTS' Namjoon wrote a heartfelt Weverse letter after uploading a group picture on Instagram

In his Weverse letter on June 15, 2024, the BTS frontman expressed his thoughts on his enlistment, releasing his second solo album, Jin's discharge, BTS' 11th anniversary, and more. Namjoon highlighted that since he pre-recorded his second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person before enlisting in the military, he could not promote the release and share his thoughts with his fans.

Namjoon added that all his thoughts were encapsulated within the lyrics of those 11 tracks from his new album, so he asked fans to listen to them a lot. Furthermore, he shared how all BTS members gathered on the occasion of Jin's discharge and had drinks together. They also celebrated their 11th anniversary and discussed their respective military service and their love for their fans.

"Jin was finally discharged from the military three days ago. I blew it because I brought a saxophone for fun, but I actually had mixed feelings. Wouldn't it have been very lonely and hard to go first.. How was it. A year and a half is fair to anyone here. We're probably living in his past right now." [translation from Weverse]

He continued in his long Weverse letter:

"It's been a while since I came out, so the time outside flows differently. Gravity feels different.. Everyone is doing well regardless of my absence. It's going well. It feels a bit empty, but most of all, it was nice to get together and have a drink and talk about candid things after a long time (although more than half of the military talk was about it)..Lol)."

Kim Namjoon of BTS enlisted in the military on December 11, 2023, along with Kim Taehyung. Both BTS members will return in June 2025 followed by the return of Park Jimin, Jeon Jungkook, and Min Yoongi.