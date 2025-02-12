"I can't wait till February 14th" — Fans celebrate as BLACKPINK's Jisoo unveils a music video teaser for her highly-anticipated single Earthquake

On February 11, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jisoo released the music video teaser for her highly anticipated single, Earthquake, from her upcoming album, Amortage.

In the teaser video, the BLACKPINK's vocalist is seen as a career woman working on the computer. Suddenly, a message from her lover arrives on the phone, causing the entire space to reverberate.

The scene shifts as her phone is confiscated as evidence, transitioning to the lie detector's motion, which resembles the teaser video previously shared to announce the singer's comeback date.

In the background, fans can hear:

"It hits me like an earthquake"

Fans rushed to the internet to express their anticipation and enthusiasm for the forthcoming MV and single. Some of the enthusiastic reactions included,

"This woman song are becoming masterpieces every day! I can already smell that this song will be more than a masterpiece since it's Jisoo, and I'm becoming so excited that I can't wait till February 14th," a fan reacted.

More fans reacted to the teaser:

"she learned from yg how to release a teaser, not releasing more than a minute of the lyrics *A CHEF'S KISS*," another fan commented.

"WE ARE HEREEE READY TO BE EVACUATED IN THE WORLD OF AMORTAGE," another fan excitedly wrote.

"I’m feeling the intensity already," commented a fan.

With the teaser's release, some fans swiftly began sharing their theories regarding the storyline of the MV.

"You all hear me out. Jisoo has been teasing Saturn emoji for a long time and even tikok korea used Saturn.This phone case looks kinda sci fi. So what if she is an alien and she caused an earthquake therefore they are arresting her," a fan remarked.

"So earthquake video will feature buildings collapsing, Jisoo doing choreography while the earth is shattering, and then by the end of it she becomes this person who accepts her new found feelings," another fan wrote.

Few more fans said,

"The “earthquake” symbolized her feelings after she received that message," wrote another fan on X.

"now... which superhero comic book character is she? let's discuss," another fan commented on X.

More about BLACKPINK's Jisoo upcoming album Amortage

The BLACKPINK member is preparing to release her forthcoming solo album, Amortage, on February 14, 2025. The album marks the idol's first solo release since her solo contract ended with her former agency, YG Entertainment, in 2023.

She is releasing the album through her own label, BLISSOO, and Warner Records. It is her second solo work, following her best-selling album Me, released in 2023.

The EP's title combines two words: amor, which means love in Latin, and Montage. The album is described as:

"amortage is a fusion of amore (love) and mortage, capturing the essence of love's journey - fleeting moments stiched together into a vivid, unforgettable reel."

The album's tracklist includes the lead single, Earthquake, and tracks such as Your Love, Tears, and Hugs & Kisses. Jisoo co-wrote these tracks with several other collaborators. The album is produced by Blissoo and The Wavys.

She is also fully prepared to embark on her first solo fan meeting tour of Asia, titled LIGHTS, LOVE, ACTION!, which will include cities such as Manila, Bangkok, Tokyo, Macau, Taipei, Hong Kong, and Hanoi. Ticketing details and event dates will be announced on the JISOO APP.

The actress/singer will also host a fan meeting titled Soo in Love at CGV Cheongdam CineCity in Gangnam, Seoul, on February 14.

