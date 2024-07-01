"Icon recognizing another icon"- Fans react as Diana Ross lists BTS' Jungkook's Standing Next to You as her favorite song, compares to Micheal Jackson

BTS’ Jungkook received a compliment from renowned artist Diana Ross who drew a comparison between him and Michael Jackson's dancing style in Standing Next to You.

On February 21, Diana Ross shared the YouTube music video of Standing Next to You by Jungkook on her official website showing her love for the BTS vocalist’s music. She also complimented the choreography of Standing Next to You and the dancers. She wrote:

“I really like his songs and his videos. MJ is coming through all of the moves. I just think he’s great! I like the dancers too. All of the dancers are fantastic.”

Trending

This went viral on X (formerly Twitter) as fans could not hold back their excitement as they learned about Diana Ross's thoughts on the Seven singer's music. Watching Jungkook getting acknowledged by a remarkable artist like her, fans celebrated this moment on social media.

“An icon recognizing another icon,” one fan said.

Expand Tweet

“SNTY is getting the deserved recognition as it should. We've been saying it's the Queen track on Golden,” one person said.

“Being recognized and appreciated by legendary artists is so huge and a really proud moment. Shows how the music and performance achieved a certain level of perfection, which is hard to find,” another user added.

Many netizens were in disbelief that Diana Ross shared Jungkook’s song Standing Next to You as one of her favorite songs.

“I actually had to make sure I read that right! Being praised with those words by the legendary artist herself is such a huge compliment! real talent being acknowledged the way it deserves!,” another fan added.

“THE Diana Ross???? RECOGNIZED JK?? Do you guys understand how important this is? Diana is literally one of the pioneers and biggest names of Motown and disco. This is amazing,” one fan wrote.

“I don't think y'all understand how high of a compliment this is coming from MOTHER DIANA ROSS herself??? Like with her validating him like this no one should doubt him as an artist now,” one fan said.

Fans continued praising Jungkook for his solo music.

Expand Tweet

“This is EPIC and a badge of honor for Jungkook! Thoroughly deserved,” a user commented.

“From joining a nearly bankrupt company to getting mentioned by Michael Jackson's mentor is HUGE HUGE. He truly deserves every praise out there. He worked hard for this!,” one user wrote.

Standing Next to You served as the title track of Jungkook's first solo album GOLDEN, which has over 700 million streams on Spotify.

“I really like your music” - Diana Ross's grandson's conversation with BTS' Jungkook at the 2019 Grammy Awards

Expand Tweet

On April 9, BANGTAN TV dropped a video of BTS attending the 2019 Grammy Awards for the first time as the presenters. The group members were seen enjoying the performances at the show. Suddenly, a person approached them and told Jungkook they enjoyed BTS’ music.

Although his face was not shown in the camera, the subtitles confirmed it was Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick, the grandson of Diana Ross. He spoke briefly with the youngest member of BTS, Jungkook. He said:

“I really like your music.”

Jungkook was happy to hear this and before Raif-Henok left they greeted each other with a fist bump.

Meanwhile, Jungkook is currently serving in the military and is expected to be discharged in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback