"That giggle is like the best therapy in the world"— Fans swoon over BTS' Jungkook's laugh following his surprise appearance on Instagram

BTS’ Jungkook recently made a surprise appearance on Instagram through his brother Jeon Jung-hyun's profile, leaving fans in laughter. On June 24, 2024, Jeon Jung-hyun shared a story on his public Instagram account, where he could be seen playing an online game with the BTS maknae.

The two brothers played Catch Mind, a multiplayer game that allows players to draw an object and give hints about it while the person guesses it. According to a recorded clip from the game shared by Jeon Jung-hyun, Jungkook drew a cloud while hinting at the answer, “heaven.”

In the shared clip, the two brothers were heard talking and laughing about the hint given by Jungkook.

"Jeon Jung-hyun: What's with the cloud? Kkkkk

Jungkook: these are all hints too..~~

Jeon Jung-hyun: ah "천당 <heaven>" kkkk" as translated by @ai_jiminily on X

Since the Seven singer began serving in the military on December 12, 2023, there have been a few updates about his daily activities that left many fans curious.

Following the video's release, fans took to social media to showcase their love for the artist.

“That giggle is like the best therapy in the world.” - a fan said

“Can't tell how much I miss him until hearing his giggle.”- a user said

“Ok now I'm sobbing! I miss his voice and giggles so very much”- another fan said

The BTS member was born and raised in Busan city in South Korea, the Busan Dialect (Satoori) has some words with stronger accents than others which sound differently from the Seoul accent. Netizens missed Jungkook speaking in the Busan dialect and some believed he used his native accent in the video.

“I HAD FORGOTTEN HOW HOT BUSAN SATOORI WAS OMG.”- another user stated

“JUNGKOOK's Busan Dialect and his cute giggles. I wanna hear it all day.....”- a user commented

“Is this Jungkook I’m hearing or do I just miss him so much? The satoori accent”- a fan wrote

Fans continued to express their thoughts over the singer's laugh and some got emotional as they eagerly waited for his military discharge.

“I MISSED HIS VOICE SO SO MUCH. OH MY LOVE. EVEN IF HE'S NOT HERE AT LEAST HE'S HAPPY.”- a fan stated

“It must be love when an audio of someone laughing makes you so unbearably happy?”- a fan said

“I MISS JUNGKOOK'S LAUGHS SO BAD PLEASE BRING HIM BACK.”- a user wrote

BTS’ Jungkook's handwritten letter for fans on 2024 FESTA

On June 13, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled the handwritten letter by Jungkook through VCR at the 2024 FESTA event held at Jamsil Sports Field Complex. Although the youngest member could not attend the event due to his military service, Jin was there to greet fans.

The BTS vocalist revealed that he had written a handwritten letter after a long time and asked fans for their consideration as his handwriting was not up to the mark. On June 7, Jungkook dropped the song Never Let Go in celebration of the group’s 11th debut anniversary, in his letter he asked the fans if they enjoyed the song and expressed his wish to perform it.

He stated,

“When I first worked on the song I wanted to make it a fan song. I hope my heart/mind got delivered wellㅎ I initially wanted to show it with a performance. But I really had no time so I very very unfortunately couldn’t make it happen. If I get the chance I really want to show it to you.”

He further stated that nothing had been prepared about the performance. Jungkook is expected to discharge and reunite with his fellow BTS members in 2025.