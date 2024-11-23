“Iconic things”—Fans in a frenzy over BLACKPINK's Rosé’s appearance with Bruno Mars at the 2024 MAMA Awards, marking her first in 6 years

On Friday, November 22, BLACKPINK's Rosé attended the 2024 MAMA Awards, marking her first appearance for the ceremony since 2018. After 6 years, she arrived at the event wearing an all-black dress.

While BLACKPINK's Rosé's APT. live performance was highly anticipated for the evening, her appearance at the MAMA Awards alongside American artist Bruno Mars also garnered considerable attention. Consequently, people commented on the duo's presence at the event. A user on X stated:

“Iconic Things”

Expand Tweet

Trending

Netizens shared mixed responses for BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars's arrival at the award ceremony. While some said it was historical to see them together at the show, others anticipated more Hollywood celebrities attending 2024 MAMA Awards in future.

“This made me cry...but it's also historical,” stated another admirer.

“In her 8 years in the music industry this is her first time appearing at mama awards lol and with bruno? slay madam,” commented a fan.

“And if we see more hollywood celebs on mama/korean awards after this,” commented a fan.

Expand Tweet

While a fan praised BLACKPINK's Rosé as ‘one of a kind girl,’ another netizen referred the combo of two singers as ‘iconic and wild.’

“And she even bring Bruno Mars with her hahaha so iconic of her literally one of a kind girl,” commented another X user.

“We love you ROSÉ. Anyway, this combo at MAMA is so iconic and wild ahhaahha,” wrote an admirer.

“This is crazy it's been years since i watch mama this is the craziest thing happen in there imo not only bc bruno is there rosé herself barely go to kpop award shows with apt hit like gangnam style making it feel like a fever dream,” commented another fan.

BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars’ APT. won Global Sensation Award at the 2024 MAMA Awards

BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars received the Global Sensation Award at the 2024 MAMA Awards for their latest collaboration, APT. The two artists ascended the stage to accept their award. Rosé delivered an acceptance speech, expressing gratitude to the American singer for his partnership on their recent song.

“Hi, this is ROSÉ. This started out with my favorite drinking game, then I ended up writing a fun song about it. I didn’t expect that it would receive so much love from so many people. Thank you so so much for giving it lots of love. And thank you Bruno… For everything. Literally you’re the best!” said Rosé during her speech.

The duo also performed their single APT. for the first time at the 2024 MAMA Awards. It was a pre-recorded performance.

APT. was dropped on October 18, as the first pre-release single from BLACKPINK's Rosé’s upcoming album Rosie. The complete album will be available on December 6, 2024.

The awards ceremony took place in Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. The subsequent round of events will proceed and more awards to be announced on November 23 at 3 PM.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback