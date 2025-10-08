  • home icon
  • “Idol of idols”- Fans react AHOF's JL expresses his admiration for Taehyung following the group's tribute stage for BTS at 2025 TMAs

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 08, 2025 14:38 GMT
AHOF
AHOF's JL and BTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@ahof_official, @thv)

On Tuesday, October 7, AHOF released a behind-the-scenes video of the group's 2025 TMAs attendance and performance. During the same, the member, JL, shared a few thoughts about the group's tribute performance dedicated to BTS. During the 2025 TMAs, otherwise known as The Fact Music Awards, the group covered BTS' 2020 track, Dynamite.

As the members were rehearsing at the TMAs venue, JL expressed that he was quite excited about the performance due to his admiration for BTS. He specifically mentioned BTS's V as his role model and expressed that he has watched fancams, performance videos, stage clips, and more. Here's what AHOF's JL stated about Taehyung:

"Since we have the chance to perform a song by BTS sunbaenims on stage, I thought we really had to do well. Because my role model is V sunbaenim. Actually, before I go to bed, I always do this, these days, I’ve been watching his videos so, so much more." said AHOF's JL
The idol continued,

"I watch all of V sunbaenim’s fancams, performance videos, just everything, even live stage clips. I’ve been studying a lot about his expressions and how he brings out that feeling.” said JL conclusively

Following this revelation, fans and netizens were delighted. They were thrilled to learn that yet another upcoming K-pop artist has named BTS' Taehyung to be their role model, and also commended the BTS member for in evergreen influence and impact on not just fans and netizens but also other aspiring artists. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Idol of idols" said a fan
More fans and netizens shared their reactions to AHOF's JL naming BTS' Taehyung as his role model.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about JL's dedication towards his tribute performance of BTS' Dynamite.

All you need to know about the recent K-pop boy group, AHOF

AHOF is a South Korean K-pop band that was created by F&F Entertainment through their SBS TV reality show, Universe League. The nine winning members of the competition now stand on the debut lineup of AHOF. The members of the group are Steven, Jeongwoo, Woongki, Shuaibo, Han, JL, Juwon, Chih En, and Daisuke.

The group's name stands for an anglicized translation of "Nine" in Korean, other pronounced as "Ahop". Following the members' participation in Universe League between November 2024 to January 2025, the group made their official debut on July 1, 2025, with their first EP, Who We Are. The album consisted of a total of six tracks, all produced by the mentor of Universe League, El Capitxn.

Who We Are's title track was Rendezvous, a pop-rock song that heavily worked with guitar and drum instrumentals. Following their debut, the group had their first showcase at the YES24 Live Hall in Seoul to commemorate their first EP and debut. They were also a part of the performance lineup at the 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer Festival that happened on July 26, 2025.

Therefore, fans and netizens are excited to see more music releases from the recent K-pop boy group.

