When and where to stream 2025 The Fact Music Awards live online? Performance lineup, collaboration stages, hosts, & all you need to know

By Shreya Jha
Modified Sep 19, 2025 16:30 GMT
2025 The Fact Music Awards (Instagram/@thefact_tma)
2025 The Fact Music Awards (Instagram/@thefact_tma)

The 2025 Fact Music Awards will be staged on September 20 at the Macao Outdoor Performance Venue in Macau, China. The red carpet begins at 4 pm, followed by the main show at 7 pm local time.

In Korea, the program will air live on Naver’s streaming service CHZZK. The committee noted that fans can watch the entire event, from arrivals to the ceremony, through the Naver Entertainment channel.

For Japan, coverage will be carried on Niconico Live Broadcast. The red carpet stream is free, while premium members will gain full access to the awards and replays. Below is everything you need to know about the upcoming affair.

Who are hosting 2025 The Fact Music Awards?

Jun Hyun-moo and Seohyun at The Fact Music Awards (Instagram/@thefact_tma)
Jun Hyun-moo and Seohyun at The Fact Music Awards (Instagram/@thefact_tma)

Jun Hyun-moo and Seohyun are returning as co-hosts for the 2025 The Fact Music Awards. The pair have been mainstays at TMA since 2018, hosting six times over the years - 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024, and now 2025.

Last year, during the awards’ first overseas edition marking The Fact’s 10th anniversary, they drew praise for connecting effortlessly with international viewers. Meanwhile broadcaster Yoo Jae-pil will host the red carpet for the first time.

Performance lineup, collab stages & tributes

The Fact Music Awards showcases top artist performances, special collab stages, and tributes by rookies honoring K-pop legends. This year, Stray Kids took home the TMA Popularity Award at the 2025 The Fact Music Awards. Meanwhile, Jin of BTS received the Fan N Star Choice (Solo) honor, and PLAVE earned the Fan N Star Choice (Group) title.

Performers lineup

  • aespa
  • IVE
  • Stray Kids (first overseas new song stages)
  • NEXZ
  • BOYNEXTDOOR
  • NMIXX
  • NCTWISH (first overseas new song stages)
  • KiiiKiii (opening stages)
  • Hearts2Hearts (opening stages)
  • TWS AHOF
  • MEOVV
  • ENHYPEN
  • ZEROBASEONE (first overseas new song stages)
  • CLOSE YOUR EYES (opening stages)
  • A9 (opening stages)

Special stages / Exclusive performances:

  • Lee Seo & Kyu-jin (Duet of Tae-yeon’s To. X)
  • ZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao & Ricky (Duet of Special Person)

Rookie collaboration / First-time joint stage:

  • AHOF + Close Your Eyes
Tribute performances:

  • AHOF → BTS
  • Close Your Eyes → SEVENTEEN
  • KiiiKiii → BLACKPINK
  • Hearts2Hearts → Red Velvet

Debut info of rookies:

  • AHOF: 9 members, debuted July 1, 2025, EP Who We Are, formed via SBS Universe League
  • Close Your Eyes: 7 members, debuted April 2, 2025, EP Eternalt, formed via JTBC Project 7
  • KiiiKiii: 5 members, debuted March 24, 2025, EP Uncut Gem, managed by Starship Entertainment
  • Hearts2Hearts: 8 members, debuted February 24, 2025, single The Chase, managed by SM Entertainment

Launched in 2019, The Fact Music Awards is hosted by the media outlet THE FACT in partnership with Fan N Star and The Square ENM. Winners are determined based on Circle Chart data, judges’ evaluations, and fan votes both in Korea and internationally. This year, nearly 50,000 fans are expected to attend the show.

