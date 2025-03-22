"Im so excited"- Fans react as NJZ drops D-1 teaser

On March 22, 2025, the South Korean girl group NJZ shared the D-1 teaser for their much-anticipated comeback and seemingly upcoming album/single. The 13-second video featured the platinum/silver-themed bracelet representing the animal of the band.

For those unversed, NJZ will be headlining the upcoming music festival ComplexCon in Hong Kong in March 2025 and unveil a new track at the event. Subsequently, the latest teaser circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not contain their excitement and were enthusiastic to listen to their forthcoming music.

"Im so excited NJZ you keep winning," an X user tweeted.

The fandom mentioned that NJZ's latest snippet for the upcoming music made them feel better.

"The arcade-like instrumentals at the beginning and the car engine sound at the end, we're definitely getting something related to cars—most likely race cars, judging by the drift sound," a fan shared.

"I feel like i got the cure right now let's go back on stage and have fun girls," a fan reacted.

"Thank you for making me feel better, I won’t give up and will keep looking forward and ikr you guys will definitely do the same Oh I love you guys so muchh,"a fan commented.

Fans online mentioned that they would get a new song and encouraged each other to hype it up.

"Everything's alright we're still getting the new song AhhhHhhhh....Don't forget to hype up the redebut posts with #NJZ bunnies," a user reacted.

"idk if it drops on yt, streaming platforms or soundcloud, we're stream TF out of this song," a user shared.

"NJZ said 'anyways here’s another hit song for ya,'" a user mentioned.

The court provided the verdict that ADOR could request a preliminary injunction against NJZ (NewJeans)

On March 22, 2025, the South Korean media outlet MBC Entertainment stated that Seoul Central District Court Civil Agreement Division 50 accepted ADOR's request for an injunction against the group. It was provided on the pretext that the record label had to preserve the status of the agency and prohibit the group from signing any advertising contracts.

Subsequently, the female band shared their disappointment with the court's decision in favor of ADOR's injunction to the outlet Time Magazine.

"Compared to everything we've been through so far, this is just another step in our journey. Maybe this is just the current reality in Korea. But that's exactly why we believe change and growth are necessary. It almost feels like Korea wants to turn us into revolutionaries," they stated, as translated by @Popbase.

NewJeans features five members, including Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. They officially debuted on August 1, 2022, with the lead single Attention.

