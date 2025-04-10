"Imagine what amazing night it will be!!! " - Fans react as 2PM's Lee Jun-ho and IVE's Jang Won-young confirmed to host the 2025 Asia Artist Awards

On April 10, 2025, Star News Korea reported that IVE's Jang Won-young and 2PM's Lee Jun-ho have been selected as MCs for the 10th anniversary of the Asia Artist Awards.

Ad

The event will be hosted and organized by Star News, AAA Organizing Committee, and Motive Production. It will take place over two days: the 10th Anniversary Asia Artist Awards 2025 awards ceremony on December 6, 2025, and the 10th Anniversary Asia Artist Awards Festa on December 7, 2025.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This will mark Jang Won-young's fifth consecutive year leading the event, which further solidifies her status as the "Queen of AAA."

Lee Jun-ho is also set to make his Asia Artist Award hosting debut this year. He previously won the Actor of the Year Award back-to-back at the 2022 and 2023 award ceremonies.

Since its inception in 2016, the Asia Artist Awards has become a premier event in Korea. It was the first integrated event that honored both actors and singers in a single ceremony. Each year, it brings together the biggest names in K-pop, K-drama, and K-movies.

Ad

Fans took to the internet to express their thoughts about the MCs. One fan could not help but imagine how amazing the night of the award ceremony would be.

"Imagine what amazing night it will be!!!" commented a fan on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Similar fan reactions continued on X, with one stating that it is great news, while another noted that the organisers had booked the MCs eight months prior. One fan also regarded them as the ideal duo to host.

"That's great news! Looking forward to seeing them as the MCs at the Asia Artist Awards in December. Thanks for sharing," commented another fan.

"They booked them 8 months prior," remarked another fan.

Ad

"Congratulations to uri #LEEJUNHO & #JANGWOOYOUNG for being booked as MCs for #AAA25. With their insane, perfectly matched visuals and fiery charisma, they're an ideal duo to host," reacted another fan.

One fan said on X that they are eager for December to arrive, while another referred to the duo as a prince and princess. Another fan called them King and Queen.

"Omg, I want December to come soon," said another fan.

Ad

"A prince and a princess!" exclaimed another fan.

"King LeeJunho meets Queen Jang Wonyoung! Junho, 2x Grand Prize winner, as his AAA MC debut, joining 5-time MC Queen of AAA, Wonyoung of IVE for AAA’s 10th anniversary," added another fan.

More about 2PM's Lee Jun-ho and IVE's Jang Won-young

2PM's Lee Jun-ho and IVE's Jung Won-young (Image Via Instagram@ le2jh@for_everyoung10)

Lee Junho, also known as Junho, is a singer, songwriter, and actor. He is a member of the K-pop boy band 2PM. He made his acting debut in the film Cold Eyes in 2013. He has appeared in popular dramas such as Good Manager, released in 2017, Rain or Shine, which aired from 2017 to 2018, and King the Land, released in 2023.

Ad

His standout performance in The Red Sleeve in 2021 earned him the prestigious Baeksang Arts Award for Best Actor. As a soloist, he released two studio albums and extended plays that achieved significant success.

Jang Won-young, also known as Won-young, is a member of IVE under Starship Entertainment and was previously part of the project group Iz*One. She rose to fame after securing first place on Mnet's survival show Produce 48 in 2018. In 2021, she began hosting Music Bank alongside ENHYPEN's Sunghoon.

Ad

She continued her hosting duties at various events, including the 2022 Asia Artist Awards and the 2022 KBS Song Festival. Additionally, she hosted KCON LA 2023 and the 8th Asia Artist Awards. In 2024, she again hosted the Asia Artist Awards for the fourth consecutive year and also emceed the 2024 KBS Music Bank Global Festival for the third consecutive year alongside Zico and Kim Young-dae.

In other news, Lee Jun-ho became a global ambassador for the French luxury brand Berluti in March 2025, and Won-young was appointed brand ambassador for Woori Bank in February 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyadarshini Kaul M Priyadarshini Kaul is a K-Pop and K-Drama writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master of Arts degree in English Literature, which sparked her interest in global popular culture, particularly Korean entertainment. With over eight years of experience, including a role at Buzztribe, she has collaborated with notable clients such as ONDC, Max Healthcare, Tetra Pak, Pacific Mall, and Glance.



Priyadarshini draws inspiration from BTS and admires their journey and powerful messages of self-love. She enjoys bringing the stories of Korean artists to a global audience, highlighting how their work provides comfort and a sense of belonging. She is committed to delivering accurate and unbiased content by rigorously fact-checking information and staying up to date on industry developments.



If given the chance, she would love to travel back in time to attend an Elvis Presley concert and witness the artist's electrifying performance. When she's not writing, Priyadarshini enjoys reading and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More