"This is a CRAZY feat" — Fans react as IVE surpasses NewJeans (NJZ) as the girl group with most hourly Perfect All-Kills in history

On February 22, 2025, iChart reported that IVE became the first girl group to achieve the most hours in terms of 'Perfect All-Kills' in history with their song, I AM. To achieve this feat, they surpassed NewJeans, now known as NJZ.

I AM gained around 359 hours of Perfect All-Kills, positioning it as one of the top-performing songs in terms of PAKs. As per K-pop Charts IVE now has 749 PAKs, while NJZ stands with 747 PAKs.

Before this, NewJeans held the same record with their hit Ditto. The song amassed around 655 hours of Perfect All-Kills. The girl group achieved this milestone after they surpassed BTS' Dynamite, which owned the record of 610 hours of PAKs.

A Perfect All-Kill occurs when a song simultaneously secures the #1 position on all major South Korean music charts, including real-time, daily, and weekly rankings. These platforms are Melon, Genie Music, YouTube Music, FLO, VIBE, and Bugs.

Meanwhile, fans celebrated IVE's latest achievement on social media platforms. One fan wrote on X:

"We need to start shouting ive's achievements from the rooftops because this is a CRAZY feat"

DIVE, the official fandom of the Kitsch girl group, expresses pride and joy over their favorite artists' success.

"IVE setting new standards, congrats to the queens," a fan wrote.

"We love u 4th gen monster," another fan wrote.

"Oh ivejeans you’ll always be famous," another fan added.

Several fans lauded both the Kitsch girl group and NewJeans (NJZ) for achieving this feat in their respective frames.

"Queens surpassing Queens…we freaking love you ivejeans," a fan said.

"The crown being passed around in between deserving artist love to see it," another fan remarked.

"Ill take this as a ivejeans crumbs! thank u very much," another fan added.

IVE's continued success and international collaborations

On April 10, 2023, IVE released its debut studio album, I've IVE, with 11 tracks such as the pre-release single, Kitsch, and the title song, I AM. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Circle Album Chart and sold over 1.3 million copies in its first week of release.

The album also won the Album of the Year award at the 2023 Melon Music Awards. On October 13, 2023, IVE released their first Korean extended play (EP), I've Mine, which included singles like Either Way, Off the Record, and Baddie. It reached #1 on the Circle Album Chart and sold over one million copies.

They dropped their second Korean EP, Ive Switch, on April 29, 2024. The lead single, Heya, achieved top-five status on the charts.

The K-pop group released their second Japanese EP, Alive, on August 28, 2024. The EP debuted at number two on the Oricon Albums Chart and was later certified platinum in Japan for selling 250,000 copies. It included tracks like Crush and Will.

Additionally, Will became one of the soundtracks for Pokémon: Terastal Debut.

In November 2024, the K-pop girl group collaborated with renowned French DJ and producer David Guetta on the single Supernova Love. The track was built on the samples of Ryuichi Sakamoto's Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence.

By December 2024, IVE had sold over 9.3 million album copies worldwide, underscoring their significant commercial impact.

