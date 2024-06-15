Influencer's Lovely Runner themed wedding catches netizens' attention

Lovely Runner's story which ended with a proposal and glimpses of a marriage has inspired a real-life couple, Hye-mi and her husband to have their wedding in a similar fashion. On 2nd June, the influencer, Hye-mi posted pictures of her wedding with her husband. Netizens could not help but notice the influence of the latest K-drama in the pictures that she shared, from the wheelchair to the serenading.

Lovely Runner's last episode aired on May 28 which wrapped up the series in a satisfying manner. The tvN series became one of the most-loved this year, even surpassing Queen of Tears. Hye-mi, a wheelchair user found inspiration in the story of Im-sol (played by Kim Hye-yoon) and Sun-jae (played by Byeon, the lead of the K-drama) and decided to have her wedding like them.

A heart-warming Lovely Runner-themed wedding

The groom serenaded his bride with the OST 'Sudden Shower' from the series after which, he pulled out a yellow umbrella (similar to the one Im Sol held when Sun-jae first saw her in the drama) while the bride held a light stick. The clip blew up on YouTube, gathering over a million views.

Trending

Just like the female lead in the drama, the bride also uses a wheelchair which makes their story even more endearing. Fans found the connection heart-warming and the bride's friends are all for her happy wedding.

Fans just cannot get enough of the Lovely Runner-themed wedding. Some have even decided to have their own weddings in the same way after witnessing Hye-mi do so.

Lovely Runner: A huge success

With Kim Hye-yoon and Byeong Woo-seok as the leads, the Yoon Jong-ho-directed drama has become the most-watched K-drama in 130 countries in the first week of viewing. As reposted by Nielsen Korea, the series achieved an average rating of 4.5 in Korea. Moreover, Woo-seok and Hye-yoon held their places as the most buzzworthy actors for 4 weeks in a row. For now, Lovely Runner reigns at the top among all the rest of the dramas released this year.

Expand Tweet

The drama revolves around Im Sol trying desperately to save her bias, Sun-jae, going even to the past to change their intertwined, tragic fates. As the two show unwavering resolve towards changing fate for the better, the series provides the fans with a satisfying ending where the two finally manage to overcome their obstacle and stay together without any imminent danger.

The finale of the series has Sun-jae finally making the sweetest proposal while making a wish after multiple failed attempts. As the two decide to get married, glimpses of their wedding are shown to the viewers. The tvN also decided to release a few pictures of the same.

Wedding pictures from the series (Image via @CJnDrama/X)

While fans are elated, Lovely Runner's writer, Lee Si-eun, content with the ending has denied any possibility of a new season.

Fans can watch the Korean television series for free on Viki.