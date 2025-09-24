“INSANE SERVE”- Stray Kids’ Hyunjin set the internet in ablaze with his airport look ahead of Versace Milan Fashion Week appearance

Hyunjin of Stray Kids had fans in awe with nothing more than his airport look during his latest appearance. On September 24, 2025, he was spotted departing to attend the upcoming Milan Fashion Week as Versace’s global brand ambassador.His outfit was a combination of a white T-shirt, black leather jacket, washed blue jeans, black leather shoes, and a brown velvet bag. Although it was a considerably simple look, fans couldn’t stop gushing over his visuals.Social media quickly lit up with trending hashtags such as “VIAGGIA SICURO” (Italian for “travel safely”) and “HYUNJIN FACE OF VERSACE.” Fans made praising comments like,&quot;INSANE SERVE.&quot;현빵 @havenfiImLINKOH THIS INSANE SERVE VIAGGIA SICURO HYUNJIN HYUNJIN FACE OF VERSACE #Hyunjin_for_MFW25Admirers flooded timelines with enthusiastic remarks praising his presence and style.@xxhynjinnxx @xxhynjinnxxLINKLOOKING SO FINEEEE VIAGGIA SICURO HYUNJIN HYUNJIN FACE OF VERSACE #Hyunjin_for_MFW25 #VersaceSS26fairydust𓍯 @angeldusthyuneLINKWorld's most handsome man VIAGGIA SICURO HYUNJIN HYUNJIN FACE OF VERSACE #Hyunjin_for_MFW25Giii @Giii_014LINKHyunjin + Versace = Milan already shakinghyunjeann♡ @hyvnrett_LINKPrince ready for the show VIAGGIA SICURO HYUNJIN HYUNJIN FACE OF VERSACE #Hyunjin_for_MFW25Hylov @hynjnn20LINKHyunjin looked neat and stylish, carrying an effortless charm at the airport #Hyunjin_for_MFW25Hyunjin is regarded as the &quot;Prince of Versace&quot;Hyunjin is officially set to attend Versace’s private presentation of Dario Vital’s debut Spring/Summer 2026 collection, which is scheduled for September 26.The star was announced as the global brand ambassador of Versace in July 2023 and became the first K-pop artist to be an ambassador for the brand. Not only this, but he also became the first Asian male artist to hold this title.Since then, he has consistently graced the brand’s various events. He even led the Versace Holiday 2023 campaign, which was his first major project in the role.According to reports, he was personally chosen by Donatella Versace, the brand’s Chief Creative Officer, who has frequently praised his visuals and presence. Donatella even bestowed upon him the title of “Prince of Versace.” Sharing her admiration during his appointment, she had once remarked:“I am delighted Hyunjin is joining the Versace family. I am constantly inspired by new voices defining culture around the world and for me he has great new energy and creativity. I love his confidence and freedom of expression. He is a true Versace man.”This connection, or introduction, between Hyunjin and Donatella Versace began on May 24, 2023, at the Dua Lipa x Versace La Vacanza fashion show, where the K-pop idol was invited as a guest.Meanwhile, on the group front, Stray Kids continues to make history. Korea’s Presidential Pop-Culture Exchange Commission, jointly led by JYP Entertainment’s Chief Creative Officer J.Y. Park and Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young, is set to reportedly launch on October 1. The groups Stray Kids and LE SSERAFIM have been revealed to perform at the inauguration.In addition, Stray Kids reached a historic milestone this month by becoming the only K-pop act with all seven of their Billboard 200 album entries debuting at No. 1, surpassing the previous record held by BTS. To honor this unprecedented achievement, JYP Entertainment's CEO J.Y. Park presented each member with a gold-framed plaque, leaving fans to celebrate the achievement even more.