  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "This is INSANE"- BTS' Jungkook leaves the internet speechless with his muscular transformation in latest gym workout vlog with Taehyung and RM

"This is INSANE"- BTS' Jungkook leaves the internet speechless with his muscular transformation in latest gym workout vlog with Taehyung and RM

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 24, 2025 12:27 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jungkook’s muscular transformation (Images via YouTube/@Masunho)

On September 24, 2025, BTS fans went into a frenzy after professional bodybuilder Ma Sun-ho uploaded a new YouTube vlog featuring BTS' Jungkook, RM, and V from their stay in Los Angeles. The video was filmed during the group’s extended trip to LA earlier this year. The members regrouped after completing their military service to prepare for their comeback album, scheduled for spring 2026.

Ad

The 20-minute vlog, titled LA Vlog Ep.1 (feat. BTS), showed the trio training under Ma Sun-ho’s guidance at a gym. According to the YouTube video's description, Ma Sun-ho said that BTS worked with great passion and dedication. The footage captured several moments of the members lifting weights and sharing lighthearted banter.

However, it was Jungkook who quickly stole the spotlight with his intense workout session. In one clip, Jungkook was seen on a bench, lifting dumbbells while partially covering one side of his torso, seemingly to hide his tattoos.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

His determination stood out as RM and V hyped him from behind to push through the set. As soon as the vlog dropped, ARMYs flooded social media with reactions.

Netizens flocked to social media to praise Jungkook’s post-military transformation. An X user, @windbladies, wrote,

Ad

Some fans joked about how surreal it felt compared to earlier years when even a glimpse of the members’ foreheads caused excitement.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Others humorously remarked that the group’s upcoming tour would be even more intense after watching the gym vlog. Fans also look forward to the singer's new collaboration with Calvin Klein.

Ad
Ad
Ad

More on Jungkook, Ma Sun-ho’s vlog, and BTS’ LA preparations

The vlog provided fans with a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into BTS’ time in Los Angeles, where they spent several weeks completing recording, choreography, and other preparations for their highly anticipated group comeback. Ma Sun-ho, who has been associated with the group through training sessions, served as their personal fitness coach during this period.

Ad

This gym content arrives shortly after the Golden star's return to public life. A week ago, he attended New York Fashion Week as the global ambassador for Calvin Klein. The event marked his first major fashion appearance since completing service.

BTS&#039; Jimin And Jung Kook Discharged From South Korean Military (Image via Getty)
BTS' Jimin And Jung Kook Discharged From South Korean Military (Image via Getty)

He later clarified in a Weverse livestream that while the experience was valuable, such events were not exactly his style. The livestream also gave him a chance to address viral clips from the after-party. He assured fans that his comments had been misinterpreted.

Ad

BTS as a group is now fully focused on their comeback album, which will be their first release as seven after nearly three years. Each member has been balancing solo activities with preparations for the group’s return.

Jungkook, who debuted as a soloist with Seven and GOLDEN in 2023, has stayed a leading figure in both music and fashion.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications