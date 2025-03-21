“Is it the next song??”— Fan speculations run wild over BTS’ j-hope sporting a ‘Surf’ belt in the latest ‘MONA LISA’ press photos

On March 21, 2025, the South Korean media outlet Sports World released a press release featuring a photo of BTS’s j-hope for MONA LISA. While the press photo seemed like a standard promotional image, fans noticed a subtle detail that sparked speculation.

The K-pop idol wore a belt with the word "Surf" on its buckle, which fans quickly pointed out. In the MONA LISA music video, his belt also displayed the song’s title. This has led to theories suggesting that "Surf" could be his next track.

"Is it the next song??," an X user commented.

Fans shared their excitement about the hint—

"I genuinely believe that SURF could be the next big fish in the pond," a fan shared.

"Most probably. Our man has been hinting in every MV," a fan remarked.

Fans noted that MONA LISA and Sweet Dreams had subtle hints before their release that went unnoticed. They now believe the same might be occurring with "Surf."

"I think so Sweet dreams and mona lisa were always in front of our faces, and we didn't realize," a user mentioned.

"He did this with Mona Lisa too," a person said.

"Wait a min his belt has " Surf" & not Monalisa on it 🤔 Does that mean the next track is called " Surf "?," a viewer noted.

BTS' j-hope dropped his single MONA LISA on March 21

BTS’ j-hope has released his highly anticipated digital single MONA LISA today, March 21, 2025, along with its music video. BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed the hip-hop and R&B genre on March 15, 2025, with a 9-second teaser video.

“This song has a lot of witty lyrics, so it’s easy and fun to listen to. There are also witty and playful elements here and there, like the various sound effects in the song. I think it’ll be more enjoyable if you look for those parts and listen to it," the BTS member said in a press release issued by Sports World.

J-hope also expressed his appreciation for ARMY—

"I worked on it happily, thinking about the day I would enjoy this song with ARMY. And now that that moment has come, I’m happy. I sincerely thank and love ARMY for always believing in me and waiting for me."

Fans got a preview of MONA LISA before its official release. On March 13, 2025, the Chicken Noodle Soup singer performed the song live for the first time during his Brooklyn HOPE ON THE STREET tour stop. Promotional content followed, including concept photos on March 16, 2025, and a teaser for the music video on March 19, 2025.

BTS' j-hope will perform MONA LISA on STUDIO CHOOM (Mnet Digital Studio M2) on March 22, 2025, at 6 pm. His solo world tour, "HOPE ON THE STAGE," continues at the PALACIO DE LOS DEPORTES in Mexico City on the 23rd and 24th.

