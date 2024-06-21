"Is Taehyung being featured??"- Fans speculate a collaboration on BTS’ Jimin’s upcoming album track, ‘Be Mine’ following tracklist reveal

On Thursday, June 20, BigHit Entertainment released the tracklist of BTS Jimin's upcoming second solo album, Muse. Following the same, fans couldn't help but speculate a possible collaboration between Jimin and V for the fifth track on the album, Be Mine.

While there have been no official announcements or confirmations regarding a collaboration between the two BTS members, fans rolled out quite a few theories proving their analogy. First, fans pointed out that the album's fifth track, which was numbers using Roman numerals, was the only one circled. Given that five in Roman numerals looks like V, fans felt it was a hint.

Additionally, the number five also brought significance to the theory since both the BTS members were born in 1995. Hence, fans believe the song highlights the last digit of the two artists' birth year. Moreover, given that the two members are known to be closely knit with each other, fans also think that the song might be an ode to their friendship.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Here's how fans reacted to the V's possible collaboration with Jimin for the track Be Mine:

I mean...lowkey... 'V' being the only roman numeral that's circled in the entire tracklist, for a song titled 'be mine' is...a choice - said a fan on X

I get it that it's a roman number. But why would they circle v. They could have add that to other tracks too ( I need to touch some grass) - said another X user

Its extremely purposeful bc bts always think out their references etc, jimin wouldnt highlight V on a romantic song without his literal soulmate V also coming to mind like. theres 0 way he cld do this accidentally - added another fan

More fans also stated that even if V isn't featured in the song, Be Mine could be Jimin's ode to him or a track about him.

Y'all idk about featuring but this is definitely about vmin being married he is denying all the divorce allegations - said an X user

Yeah either this song will be a vmin collab or jimin will confess his love to taehyung you can't convince me otherwise - added another X user

This is not insanity this is vmin - said another fan on X

Fans speculate a collaboration between BTS' Jimin and V for the upcoming Muse album's B-side track, Be Mine

On June 20, the lead vocalist and main dancer of BTS, Jimin, rolled out the tracklist of his upcoming second album, Muse. Here's the tracklist.

REBIRTH (INTRO) INTERLUDE: SHOWTIME SMERALDO GARDEN MARCHING BAND (FEAT. LOCO) SLOW DANCE (FEAT. SOFIA CARSON) BE MINE WHO CLOSER THAN THIS

The album's title track, which is expected to be released on July 19, is the song WHO, and before the album's release, the track SMERALDO GARDEN MARCHING BAND will roll out as a pre-release single. The same will be released on June 28, 12 AM ET, and the South Korean rapper Loco will be featured in the same. On the other hand, fans have been speculating a possible collab between V and Jimin.

Expand Tweet

Though the theories have motivated more people to hope for a collaboration between the two BTS members, people also stated that if the idol was featured, it would've been mentioned in the tracklist like the other collaborations on the album. Therefore, people think that even if the collaboration doesn't materialize, the song Be Mine might be about the two's friendship.

Regardless, fans still hold a small sliver of hope that the collaboration does fall through.