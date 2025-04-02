"It felt like he was just doing whatever he was told" —Sulli’s Brother questions Kim Soo-hyun’s behaviour at late actress' funeral amid controversies 

On March 31, 2025, during a live broadcast on Instagram, Sulli's brother, Choi Dae-hee, alleged that Kim Soo-hyun attended her funeral due to external pressure. His comments came right after Kim Soo-hyun's press conference. He said:

"Kim Soo-hyun came to my younger sister's funeral. But there was an instance where I thought, 'Is he a person without decision-making authority?' It felt like he was just doing whatever he was told," (reported by TV Report).

Describing the setting, he noted that the funeral took place in a basement, limiting public visibility. Security was tight, with over 20 bodyguards, and fans were not permitted inside. Given the controlled environment, Choi questioned why Kim Soo-hyun seemed uncomfortable.

"My sister's funeral was in the basement, so not many people were watching. No fans were allowed in, and there were over 20 security guards. But is it uncomfortable to be in such a place?" he added.

During the streaming, fans asked Choi why Sulli took on the controversial film Real with Kim Soo-hyun. Her brother said he didn't know the exact reasons. Choi questioned the lack of a body double and director Lee Jung-seob's sudden exit from the project. He continued that many things about the film were still unclear to him.

"Why did you do 'Real'? Where did the body double go? Was it true that there was one? Why did director Lee Jung-seob leave? I also don't know why they didn't use a body double, so I'm going crazy," Sulli's sibling continued.

On March 28, 2025, Sulli's family claimed that she was pressured into performing bed scenes in Real, despite a body double being available.

Sulli’s brother hints at new revelations online

On April 1, 2025, Sulli’s brother, Choi Dae-hee, spoke out again. He posted on social media, sharing a profile labeled “Jinri’s former manager,” referring to the late actress's real name, Choi Jinri. The small image seemed to show someone who worked closely with her. Along with it, he wrote a cryptic message:

“It seems like there’s a lot to sort out.”

Sulli's brother also reacted to the press briefing in his live stream. Mr. Choi noted that while the actor typically wears black, he was dressed entirely in black that day. He suggested that someone mentally unstable wouldn’t focus so much on their outfit. Choi criticized Kim Soo-hyun for focusing on his “star status” and claimed that his situation was a result of his own actions.

"Psychologically, he still seemed stable, even though he was crying. It could be his style. But I thought he was bold when he spoke while crying, because at the awards ceremony, he said he would be humble and a good actor, but calling him a star just seems like putting himself down," Choi asserted (quoted by Top Star News).

Choi further claimed the situation wouldn’t have blown up if Kim Soo-hyun had taken responsibility earlier. He said an apology could have prevented the controversy and that the actor should have admitted his mistake.

In other news, Kim Soo-hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, addressed claims about Sulli’s bed scene in Real. They stated that the actress and her agency were aware of the scene and its level of exposure before signing on. They denied she was forced into it and stated a stand-in was available.

The agency also shared statements from the film’s director and scriptwriter. They said Sulli was positive on set and prepared for her scenes. The South Korean company also explained that the casting process was open and followed industry norms.

Gold Medalist said Kim Soo-hyun wasn’t involved in these decisions. They questioned why the issue was brought up after six years and asked people to stop spreading speculation.

