"So predictable that it wasn’t even surprising"- Sulli's family releases a statement after Kim Soo-hyun's press conference, demands answers

Following Kim Soo-hyun's live press conference on March 31, 2025, the late actress Sulli's family also demanded answers from the Queen of Tears actor. At the conference, the actor addressed the public for the first time since the controversy surrounding his relationship with Kim Sae-ron came to light about a month ago.

After the press conference, the Garo Sero Institute and Kim Sae-ron's family responded to the actor's justifications. In addition to this response, the late actress Sulli's brother Choi Geon-hee also spoke to TV Report shortly after and said:

"Kim Soo Hyun's press conference was so predictable that it wasn't even surprising. We watched it expressionlessly. Due to the controversy surrounding the late Kim Sae Ron, the media became noisy. There were many posts that seemed to refer to my sister's situation, which caused us stress."

He also addressed what incited the family's actions and showed support towards Kim Sae-ron's family. He continued:

"Seeing the struggles of Kim Sae Ron's family, we wanted to provide some support in any way possible. There's also personal frustrations we wanted to address."

Sulli (whose real name is Choi Jin-ri) and Kim Soo-hyun starred together in the 2017 movie Real. The movie featured several explicit scenes, and the family demanded answers from the movie's director and Kim Soo-hyun regarding the alleged exploitation of Sulli's privacy in the role.

Late South Korean actress Sulli's family demands answers from Kim Soo-hyun

Sulli's family had also demanded that the actor come clean and apologize for allegedly mistreating the singer-actress during their time filming Real. However, Kim Soo-hyun did not mention Sulli or the movie. The sole focus remained on addressing the controversy around Kim Sae-ron.

Sulli's brother, Choi Geon-hee, expressed his displeasure at the non-addressal of her alleged mistreatment. The movie was heavily promoted with explicit content featuring the actress.

She took her own life six years ago in October 2019 after suffering from severe mental health issues. Her untimely death was a shocking incident for the media and fan communities.

In addition to his earlier statement, he rehashed his and his family's questions regarding the filming of Real. He said:

"Real raises three main questions. First, the script was not fully finalized. Second, there was a body double for the exposure scene, but they were reportedly unable to come to the set due to illness. However, the double was actually on-site, and the scene was supposed to be filmed with them. So why was the scene shot the way it was? We still don't have an answer."

Choi Geon-hee admitted the fact that the family is uncertain of the extent of factors contributing to the late actress's self-harm. He said:

"It cannot be definitively said that it was solely because of Real or Kim Soo Hyun. It is a well-known fact that she suffered from malicious comments after the movie was released. There were also personal aspects to her struggles."

He continued:

"We believe that director Lee Jung Sub holds the key points regarding Real. Whether or not Gold Medalist (Kim Soo-hyun's label) will respond remains uncertain, but they should recognize that staying silent will have a negative impact."

Lee Sa-rang, also known as Lee Ro-be, replaced director Lee Jung-sub. Lee Ro-be is reportedly a co-founder of Gold Medalist and Kim Soo-hyun's cousin.

Choi's cryptic Instagram posts have caught attention in the past few days. It is speculated that the posts are intended for Kim Soo-hyun. The late actress's brother also commented on the nature of the Queen of Tears actor's press conference.

No Q&A was allowed, as the attorney stated that the matter being addressed would become legally binding. They have filed a defamation lawsuit for 12 million KRW against Kim Ron's family, Garo Sero Institute, and an unidentified individual who goes by "Aunt."

The answers to Sulli's family's concerns remain uncertain. This is a developing story.

