  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "It's always the same people": Netizens divided on SM Entertainment's rumored new co-ed group with NCT's Mark, EXO's KAI, Red Velvet's Seulgi, & more

"It's always the same people": Netizens divided on SM Entertainment's rumored new co-ed group with NCT's Mark, EXO's KAI, Red Velvet's Seulgi, & more

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 30, 2025 10:23 GMT
NCT
NCT's Mark, EXO's Kai, and Red Velvet's Seulgi (Image via Instagram/@onyourm__ark, @hi_sseulgi, @zkdlin)

On Friday, August 29, speculation arose about SM Entertainment's new co-ed group, featuring NCT's Mark, EXO's Kai, Red Velvet's Seulgi, aespa's Karina, and NCT's Taeyong. According to the speculation, the group is expected to make its debut in 2026. While this was only a rumor that went viral on social media platforms, several people appeared thrilled about the possible project.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As fans and netizens excitedly discussed the viral rumor, some also appeared displeased with the choice of K-pop idols for the supposed co-ed group. With the recent hype around co-ed groups, many felt that it was a great decision to create a co-ed group among the several SM Entertainment artists.

However, many opined that the same K-pop idols are already part of various groups and subunits, making these projects monotonous and non-experimental. Additionally, netizens also pointed out that NCT's Mark is already a part of four groups, and adding to this would be overworking him and draining out his potential. Reacting to the same, one netizen tweeted:

Ad
"its always the same people man we want ningning we want jaehyun we want joy we want suho damn!"
Ad

More fans and netizens also shared their frustration on the choice of K-pop idols for SM Entertainment's alleged upcoming co-ed group.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

On the other hand, several other fans have also been excited to see if the speculations are true and what might be in store for them when the group debuts.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

All you need to know about SM Entertainment: Creation, active groups, and more

SM Entertainment is a multinational entertainment agency that was created by Lee Soo-man, a South Korean music producer, in 1989. It started off as SM Studio and grew into one of South Korea's largest and most influential companies, especially in the K-pop industry. The agency is particularly known for its commendable and deeply structured idol training program.

Ad

With their trainees undergoing intricate coaching on singing, dancing, performance, and other related skills, their system has naturally become the touchstone blueprint followed by several other K-pop agencies. From their first debut in 1990, Hyun Jin-young, a solo rapper, to their latest boy band, DearALICE, all artists housed under the agency have been the talk of the town at least once.

Currently, there are nine active groups under SM Entertainment, with a few other subunits under these established active groups. Here's a list of all the active groups under the agency:

Ad
  • TVXQ (2004)
  • Super Junior (2005)
  • L.S.S.
  • Girls' Generation (2007)
  • Oh!GG
  • SHINee (2008)
  • EXO (2012)
  • EXO-SC
  • Red Velvet (2014)
  • Irene & Seulgi
  • NCT (2016)
  • NCT U
  • NCT 127
  • NCT DREAM
  • WayV
  • NCT DoJaeJung
  • NCT WISH
  • aespa (2020)
  • RIIZE (2023)
  • Hearts2Hearts (2025)
  • DearALICE (2025)

Additionally, the agency also has solo artists who either debut as individual singers or make a solo debut after their establishment in a K-pop group. Some of the soloists under SM Entertainment are BoA, YoonA, Yesung, Joy, Ryeowook, Max Changmin, Kangta, Lee Dong-woo, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Suho, Kai, Minho, Ten, Lucas, Mark, Irene, Jaehyun, Chenle, XngHan, Haechan, and more.

Ad

Therefore, given the high reputation of both the artists and the agency, fans and netizens are thrilled to see if the speculated co-ed group will become a reality.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Somava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications