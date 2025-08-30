"It's always the same people": Netizens divided on SM Entertainment's rumored new co-ed group with NCT's Mark, EXO's KAI, Red Velvet's Seulgi, & more

On Friday, August 29, speculation arose about SM Entertainment's new co-ed group, featuring NCT's Mark, EXO's Kai, Red Velvet's Seulgi, aespa's Karina, and NCT's Taeyong. According to the speculation, the group is expected to make its debut in 2026. While this was only a rumor that went viral on social media platforms, several people appeared thrilled about the possible project.As fans and netizens excitedly discussed the viral rumor, some also appeared displeased with the choice of K-pop idols for the supposed co-ed group. With the recent hype around co-ed groups, many felt that it was a great decision to create a co-ed group among the several SM Entertainment artists.However, many opined that the same K-pop idols are already part of various groups and subunits, making these projects monotonous and non-experimental. Additionally, netizens also pointed out that NCT's Mark is already a part of four groups, and adding to this would be overworking him and draining out his potential. Reacting to the same, one netizen tweeted:&quot;its always the same people man we want ningning we want jaehyun we want joy we want suho damn!&quot;⏾ 🚧 @327popstarLINKits always the same people man we want ningning we want jaehyun we want joy we want suho damn!More fans and netizens also shared their frustration on the choice of K-pop idols for SM Entertainment's alleged upcoming co-ed group.tisha‧₊˚📷✩ ₊˚🪩⊹♡ @stargirlnxtdoorLINKimma need sm to leave that lil canadian boy alonethe life of a showgirl ❤️‍🔥 @overmybarefeetLINKImma need Seulgi to debut as an actress, not debuting as a member of a project group againretired @revejhsLINKsm need to put these kind of projects to rest and focus on treating their groups right but anywayalex⁴🇵🇸 @aeripink4LINKi just know every time sm plans to debut a group mark is on his knees praying hes not in the lineupOn the other hand, several other fans have also been excited to see if the speculations are true and what might be in store for them when the group debuts.ꨄ︎ NotKatarinaBluu ꨄ︎ @bluuforkarinaLINK@baesweb Seated ! Most epic line up 🥰vincy 🗿 @Vincent_AltinoLINK@baesweb okay this could be fierceMoon 🌙♠️ 🫧 @ayumiheoLINKTHAT WOULD BE FANTASTIC, karina and kai chemistry is amazing, seulgi with karina? Insane, nct boy's? Completely setting the hip hop tone... I love thatKarinanumberonefan @Valyusha712060LINK@baesweb It would be great and the group's lineup would be incredibly good but it’s hard to believe…All you need to know about SM Entertainment: Creation, active groups, and moreSM Entertainment is a multinational entertainment agency that was created by Lee Soo-man, a South Korean music producer, in 1989. It started off as SM Studio and grew into one of South Korea's largest and most influential companies, especially in the K-pop industry. The agency is particularly known for its commendable and deeply structured idol training program.With their trainees undergoing intricate coaching on singing, dancing, performance, and other related skills, their system has naturally become the touchstone blueprint followed by several other K-pop agencies. From their first debut in 1990, Hyun Jin-young, a solo rapper, to their latest boy band, DearALICE, all artists housed under the agency have been the talk of the town at least once.Currently, there are nine active groups under SM Entertainment, with a few other subunits under these established active groups. Here's a list of all the active groups under the agency:TVXQ (2004)Super Junior (2005)L.S.S.Girls' Generation (2007)Oh!GGSHINee (2008)EXO (2012)EXO-SCRed Velvet (2014)Irene &amp; SeulgiNCT (2016)NCT UNCT 127NCT DREAMWayVNCT DoJaeJungNCT WISHaespa (2020)RIIZE (2023)Hearts2Hearts (2025)DearALICE (2025)Additionally, the agency also has solo artists who either debut as individual singers or make a solo debut after their establishment in a K-pop group. Some of the soloists under SM Entertainment are BoA, YoonA, Yesung, Joy, Ryeowook, Max Changmin, Kangta, Lee Dong-woo, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Suho, Kai, Minho, Ten, Lucas, Mark, Irene, Jaehyun, Chenle, XngHan, Haechan, and more.Therefore, given the high reputation of both the artists and the agency, fans and netizens are thrilled to see if the speculated co-ed group will become a reality.