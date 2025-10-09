“It’s completely not normal” - BTS fans debate HYBE’s rules for Jimin after manager allegedly denies idol’s selfie & interactions at Dior SS26 show

Jihoon Kim, a South Korean beauty content creator with millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram, crossed paths with BTS’ Jimin at the Dior Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week. Residing in Germany, Jihoon collaborates with top-tier labels, offering her take on haute couture and lifestyle trends. In a TikTok video, she recounted meeting the 29-year-old at Dior show, noting that he recognized her from an earlier photo call and appeared ready to take a selfie. However, his manager &quot;refused.&quot;A viral video on X shows Jihoon reacting enthusiastically when a fan asked if she had seen the WHO singer. In the clip, she can be seen jumping and responding with an affirmative &quot;yes.&quot; The creator also shared a video on TikTok with the caption, &quot;The spotting fit I wore to the Dior show to spot Jimin.&quot; Later, she posted another snap fangirling on her Instagram channel. However, Jihoon isn’t the only one. Clips show that others at the event, including fashion writer Derek Blasberg, also stepped aside when they came close to the idol. French First Lady Brigitte Macron was among those present as well. The encounter divided opinions on the Internet, though some seemed to understand the context.&quot;It’s completely not normal like, wth why they forbidding influential ppl from taking pictures or talking with Jimin? I’d understand if it were fans who don’t know personal boundaries. This already happened at the last Dior show they didn’t let photographers/journalists +,&quot; an X user commented. elis @Elis__ElisLINKIt’s completely not normal like, wth why they forbidding influential ppl from taking pictures or talking with Jimin? I’d understand if it were fans who don’t know personal boundaries. This already happened at the last Dior show they didn’t let photographers/journalists +Some fans criticized BIGHIT in the comments, claiming the company restricts Jimin’s interactions with others.Yvonne @Yvonne13thLINKWhy do bodyguards stop Jimin from moving with anyone and cut off all opportunities for Jimin to communicate with other celebrities or public figures? This is not good for Jimin.alabama @Etheral_TykheLINKWhy didn't they allow it? People want to take pictures with him. What's wrong with that? Why is the manager involved and who is he getting the instructions from? Why is Jimin shadow banned and imprisoned in this company while all the members of the BTS group interact with other artists? I'm really upset. He's an artist.DJM⁷ @D4everBLINKIdc the reason, but isn’t it weird it’s always Jimin getting denied- whether it’s Mvs for his album or even a pic? Why doesn’t he get to interact with celebrities like other members do? Yet people call it exaggeration when we say that company got beef with him.Others argued the rules are necessary because if he posed for selfies casually, crowds could overwhelm him, and images could be misused. Concerns include pictures being twisted into dating rumors or other problematic content.Geminorum Serpent @Dreamreader12LINKWhile criticize hybe's management almost always, this time they actually did great. Because none of what happened could've happened w/out Dior's &amp; Hybe's coordination. Let's have some perspective before we create drama over an influencer w/ a grudge, and/or out of boredom.𐒄𐒜𐒡Ꮛ TO FACE ⋆｡☾‧͙ ̴.M̴R̴S̴.̴M̴I̴N̴ @nelazapata19LINKIf she attended it's because was invited, and Jimin, like all boys, they have an itinerary to follow of what they should do and with whom to interact, it's also for his safety, even though he's among celebrities, and the girl looks cute, but there are rules 🤷‍♀️Annie @pjm_letterLINKPeople here saying jimin can't take a stand for himself....they are A lister no one knows their rules and regulations and it's the duty of their bodyguard to protect the artist at all cost, we don't even know what exactly happened their so its not our job to discuss about privacyBTS' Jimin stuns at Dior’s SS26 Paris Fashion Week showBTS' Jimin at Dior’s Spring/Summer 2026 show (Image via Getty)On October 1, BTS’ Park Jimin showed up at Dior’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway during Paris Fashion Week. This marked his major outing since completing military service in June. He departed Incheon Airport on September 30, heading straight to the French capital.As Dior’s global ambassador, the K-pop idol immediately drew attention. He sported a black open-front Dior blazer, showing off his toned torso. The ensemble was paired with black low-rise leather flared trousers and Chelsea boots. Gold accessories complemented his bleached, center-parted hair with a semi-wet finish, completing the look.Jonathan Anderson’s debut Women’s S/S 2026 collection was front and centre. The South Korean artist sat in the front row beside Dior’s Deputy CEO Pierre-Emmanuel and actress Monica Barbaro!Recently, BTS’ Jimin also sent Chuseok greetings to ARMY this year on Weverse. Meanwhile, the septet is preparing for their Spring 2026 comeback!