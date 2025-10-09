  • home icon
  "It's completely not normal" - BTS fans debate HYBE's rules for Jimin after manager allegedly denies idol's selfie & interactions at Dior SS26 show

“It’s completely not normal” - BTS fans debate HYBE’s rules for Jimin after manager allegedly denies idol’s selfie & interactions at Dior SS26 show

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 09, 2025 07:38 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jimin at Dior’s Spring/Summer 2026 show (Image via Getty)

Jihoon Kim, a South Korean beauty content creator with millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram, crossed paths with BTS’ Jimin at the Dior Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Residing in Germany, Jihoon collaborates with top-tier labels, offering her take on haute couture and lifestyle trends. In a TikTok video, she recounted meeting the 29-year-old at Dior show, noting that he recognized her from an earlier photo call and appeared ready to take a selfie. However, his manager "refused."

also-read-trending Trending

A viral video on X shows Jihoon reacting enthusiastically when a fan asked if she had seen the WHO singer. In the clip, she can be seen jumping and responding with an affirmative "yes." The creator also shared a video on TikTok with the caption, "The spotting fit I wore to the Dior show to spot Jimin." Later, she posted another snap fangirling on her Instagram channel.

However, Jihoon isn’t the only one. Clips show that others at the event, including fashion writer Derek Blasberg, also stepped aside when they came close to the idol. French First Lady Brigitte Macron was among those present as well. The encounter divided opinions on the Internet, though some seemed to understand the context.

"It’s completely not normal like, wth why they forbidding influential ppl from taking pictures or talking with Jimin? I’d understand if it were fans who don’t know personal boundaries. This already happened at the last Dior show they didn’t let photographers/journalists +," an X user commented.
Some fans criticized BIGHIT in the comments, claiming the company restricts Jimin’s interactions with others.

Others argued the rules are necessary because if he posed for selfies casually, crowds could overwhelm him, and images could be misused. Concerns include pictures being twisted into dating rumors or other problematic content.

BTS' Jimin stuns at Dior’s SS26 Paris Fashion Week show

BTS&#039; Jimin at Dior&rsquo;s Spring/Summer 2026 show (Image via Getty)
BTS' Jimin at Dior’s Spring/Summer 2026 show (Image via Getty)

On October 1, BTS’ Park Jimin showed up at Dior’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway during Paris Fashion Week. This marked his major outing since completing military service in June. He departed Incheon Airport on September 30, heading straight to the French capital.

As Dior’s global ambassador, the K-pop idol immediately drew attention. He sported a black open-front Dior blazer, showing off his toned torso. The ensemble was paired with black low-rise leather flared trousers and Chelsea boots. Gold accessories complemented his bleached, center-parted hair with a semi-wet finish, completing the look.

Jonathan Anderson’s debut Women’s S/S 2026 collection was front and centre. The South Korean artist sat in the front row beside Dior’s Deputy CEO Pierre-Emmanuel and actress Monica Barbaro!

Recently, BTS’ Jimin also sent Chuseok greetings to ARMY this year on Weverse. Meanwhile, the septet is preparing for their Spring 2026 comeback!

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

