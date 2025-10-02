  • home icon
  • “He’s the main character here”- Fans ridicule attempts to downplay BTS’ Jimin’s presence at Dior SS26 show as he dominates the internet

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 02, 2025 11:21 GMT
BTS
On October 1, 2025, BTS’ Jimin appeared at Dior’s Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week. It was one of his first official outings since completing military duty in June. A short clip from the event spread widely online. The video showed the 29-year-old seated between Dior’s Deputy CEO Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou and actress Monica Barbaro, who was speaking with actor Jonathan Bailey.

In the footage, Jimin was seen sitting quietly, not engaged in conversation. The post carried the caption, “He’s mad nobody gaf about him,” suggesting he was ignored by those around him.

Soon after, fans chimed in to defend the K-pop idol.

"Y’all are really pushing to drag that man. The fact that he’s the one being recorded by someone shows he’s the main character here 😁," an X user commented.
Many are slamming the clip, saying that the editing creates a "flop narrative" and "drags" Jimin.

Others praised him as a "true king," saying he doesn’t need staged moments to shine.

BTS' Jimin steals spotlight at Dior SS26 Paris show

BTS' Jimin at Dior’s Spring/Summer 2026 show (Image via Getty)

On October 1, 2025, BTS vocalist Jimin made an appearance at Dior’s Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week. Crowds had gathered long before the show began, carrying placards and singing in support of the idol. When the WHO singer arrived, cheers echoed across the venue. French media Paris Match also hailed him, asserting,

"Excitement surged when Jimin appeared, greeted by the thunderous cheers of fans who had gathered hours in advance for a glimpse of the global star.

For the occasion, the singer opted for a black Dior blazer left completely open. Jimin paired it with low-rise leather pants and Chelsea boots. For accessories, he stacked Dior jewelry from the Le Jardin de Christian Dior line. It included rings, earrings, and a gold necklace set with stones. He wore his newly blonde hair in a sleek middle part.

The performer's travel to France began the day before when he left through Incheon International Airport. His history with Dior stretches back to January 2023, when he was anointed a global ambassador. The star first showed for the label at its Fall/Winter 2023–24 menswear show. There, he attended with fellow BTS bandmte j-hope.

After the event on October 1, 2025, Jimin connected with fans through a Weverse live. The initial stream lasted 9 minutes and 28 seconds before cutting off due to weak internet. However, he resumed with a second broadcast soon after.

Shreya Jha

Edited by Shreya Jha
