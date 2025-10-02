“He’s the main character here”- Fans ridicule attempts to downplay BTS’ Jimin’s presence at Dior SS26 show as he dominates the internet

On October 1, 2025, BTS’ Jimin appeared at Dior’s Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week. It was one of his first official outings since completing military duty in June. A short clip from the event spread widely online. The video showed the 29-year-old seated between Dior’s Deputy CEO Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou and actress Monica Barbaro, who was speaking with actor Jonathan Bailey. In the footage, Jimin was seen sitting quietly, not engaged in conversation. The post carried the caption, “He’s mad nobody gaf about him,” suggesting he was ignored by those around him. Soon after, fans chimed in to defend the K-pop idol.&quot;Y’all are really pushing to drag that man. The fact that he’s the one being recorded by someone shows he’s the main character here 😁,&quot; an X user commented.J&amp;J @jamma_pjmLINKY’all are really pushing to drag that man. The fact that he’s the one being recorded by someone shows he’s the main character here 😁Many are slamming the clip, saying that the editing creates a &quot;flop narrative&quot; and &quot;drags&quot; Jimin.⁷ @fitjiminLINKThis pathetic attempt at a drag 😭 Where's the &quot;mad&quot;? He's literally waving and smiling you dumbf*ckmaira 🐞 comms open !! @toxicanetteLINKcan you imagine those jobless b*tches watching the whole event, waiting for a single moment where no one’s jumping on him so they can spin a flop narrative (aka pure projection) and still, all they get is like... 5 seconds 😭😭Daezi (Away)✨🦋 @Daezi7LINKThe man beside him.... literally can't take his eyes off him...like pick at least a better clip....U haters are expert in finding those 3 sec worth of edits. Aren't u???Others praised him as a &quot;true king,&quot; saying he doesn’t need staged moments to shine. Nuna25 @Nuna256LINKEveryone wanted to greet Jimin, even though it was clear that Jimin was always focused on himself without wanting to disturb others, but they both took turns and patiently waited to greet Jimin. Jimin is Jimin, Everyone's pride 😎😎Moon ℘ @itsurlvrkoLINKWe have only one Jimin and Jimin is the only main character everyone wants to be around him soooooBaby_J @Park_mimi5302LINKHe is the king. He doesn't need to conjure up fake conversations with anyone to make himself interesting, yet he shines and gets the most attention at the event. He just sits there and breathes, and he is already more popular than your food server.BTS' Jimin steals spotlight at Dior SS26 Paris showBTS' Jimin at Dior’s Spring/Summer 2026 show (Image via Getty)On October 1, 2025, BTS vocalist Jimin made an appearance at Dior’s Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week. Crowds had gathered long before the show began, carrying placards and singing in support of the idol. When the WHO singer arrived, cheers echoed across the venue. French media Paris Match also hailed him, asserting, &quot;Excitement surged when Jimin appeared, greeted by the thunderous cheers of fans who had gathered hours in advance for a glimpse of the global star.For the occasion, the singer opted for a black Dior blazer left completely open. Jimin paired it with low-rise leather pants and Chelsea boots. For accessories, he stacked Dior jewelry from the Le Jardin de Christian Dior line. It included rings, earrings, and a gold necklace set with stones. He wore his newly blonde hair in a sleek middle part.The performer's travel to France began the day before when he left through Incheon International Airport. His history with Dior stretches back to January 2023, when he was anointed a global ambassador. The star first showed for the label at its Fall/Winter 2023–24 menswear show. There, he attended with fellow BTS bandmte j-hope. After the event on October 1, 2025, Jimin connected with fans through a Weverse live. The initial stream lasted 9 minutes and 28 seconds before cutting off due to weak internet. However, he resumed with a second broadcast soon after.